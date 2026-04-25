King and Queen attend Kong Tek merit ceremony for Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

Their Majesties the King and Queen on Thursday evening attended a royal merit-making ceremony known as Thaksina Nupathan or Kong Tek for the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
The ceremony, conducted by Chinese Buddhist monks, took place at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace on April 23, 2026. Their Majesties arrived at 6.11pm.
His Majesty the King lit candles and incense before the royal urn and beside the ceremonial spirit flag, while Her Majesty the Queen lit candles and incense before the royal urn.
His Majesty then lit candles and incense at the two-tiered gold worship tray before the Buddha image representing the Queen Mother’s birthday, placed in front of the royal nine-tiered white umbrella.
A total of 21 Chinese Buddhist monks chanted prayers to lead the royal spirit across the ceremonial bridge known in Thai as Saphan Okha Songsan, a rite symbolising passage beyond suffering and the cycle of rebirth.
The royal spirit was then ceremonially escorted from the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to the ceremonial area. Mom Chao Dighamborn Yugala carried the small gold ceremonial offering set, while Maj Gen Mom Chao Nawaporn Yugala carried the spirit flag down the western side of the northern staircase.
Their Majesties followed the spirit flag to the ceremonial area, accompanied by Gen His Royal Highness Prince Chalermsuk Yugala, who was seated at the eastern pavilion.
After the monks completed prayers and sprinkled holy water at the bridge, His Majesty lit candles and incense to pay homage to the guardian deity of the bridge. He then received silver and gold paper from royal ceremonial officers, made a prayer, and handed the papers back to be burned as part of the rite.
The 21 monks then formed a procession, chanting as they led the royal spirit across the bridge for the first round. Their Majesties followed the ceremonial offering set and spirit flag, accompanied by Gen His Royal Highness Prince Chalermsuk Yugala, and scattered coins into vessels placed at both ends of the bridge.
The procession crossed the bridge three times in total.
The bridge-crossing rite is part of the Kong Tek ceremony. It symbolises the soul’s journey across the cycle of birth and death, as well as the belief that, in life, one may carry debts or obligations to others. Coins are scattered as an act of charity and merit-making, helping the departed spirit clear such obligations.
After the rite was completed, the monks escorted the royal spirit back to the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall through the western side of the northern staircase. Their Majesties followed the ceremonial offering set and spirit flag back inside.
Once seated, Their Majesties listened as the Chinese Buddhist monks completed the chanting. His Majesty then paid respects before the worship set in front of the royal nine-tiered white umbrella, before Their Majesties paid respects before the royal urn.
The Kong Tek ceremony is a Mahayana Buddhist rite practised by Chinese Buddhist monks. It is held to transfer merit to the spirit of the deceased. The term “Kong Tek” refers to acts that generate merit for the departed and reflect gratitude towards benefactors, including monarchs, parents and teachers.
For the royal Kong Tek ceremony, elaborate paper offerings were prepared and burned in accordance with Chinese Buddhist tradition. These included paper replicas of Chitralada Palace, royal attendants, ladies-in-waiting, police officers, royal guards, a royal car and dresses once worn by Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, symbolising offerings for the afterlife.
Photo: Bureau of the Royal Household