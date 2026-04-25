King and Queen attend Kong Tek merit ceremony for Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

Their Majesties the King and Queen on Thursday evening attended a royal merit-making ceremony known as Thaksina Nupathan or Kong Tek for the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The ceremony, conducted by Chinese Buddhist monks, took place at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace on April 23, 2026. Their Majesties arrived at 6.11pm.





His Majesty the King lit candles and incense before the royal urn and beside the ceremonial spirit flag, while Her Majesty the Queen lit candles and incense before the royal urn.

His Majesty then lit candles and incense at the two-tiered gold worship tray before the Buddha image representing the Queen Mother’s birthday, placed in front of the royal nine-tiered white umbrella.

A total of 21 Chinese Buddhist monks chanted prayers to lead the royal spirit across the ceremonial bridge known in Thai as Saphan Okha Songsan, a rite symbolising passage beyond suffering and the cycle of rebirth.

The royal spirit was then ceremonially escorted from the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to the ceremonial area. Mom Chao Dighamborn Yugala carried the small gold ceremonial offering set, while Maj Gen Mom Chao Nawaporn Yugala carried the spirit flag down the western side of the northern staircase.