Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s lifelong mission to keep Thai performing arts alive

With her far-reaching vision, Her Majesty initiated studies to research traditional Khon performances, reviving the knowledge and techniques of Khon costume creation to bring back the authentic beauty of its original form. She commanded experts and artists in relevant fields to study the historical references in detail to create new Khon costumes and develop the performance techniques to make them contemporary.

In 2009, the royal Khon performance of "Ramakien: The Battle of Phromas" marked the first successful chapter of the royal Khon performances, praised for the beauty of its costumes, grand scenes, and the intricate techniques used to recreate the nearly lost art of Khon.

This revival of Khon brought it global recognition, and in November 2018, UNESCO declared Thai Khon as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, making it a precious cultural asset for all Thai people to preserve with the utmost care.

The royal Khon performances have continued ever since, with the latest production, "Satyapali," set to be performed from November 6 to December 8, 2025, at the Thailand Cultural Centre’s Main Auditorium.