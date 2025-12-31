Thailand in mourning as Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passes away

The design of the sandalwood royal urn that will be used in the Royal Cremation Ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother was released on December 25.

The urn is topped with a Great Crown-shaped finial and sits on a base with twelve indented corners (known in Thai as yo mum mai sip song). It is decorated with classic Thai patterns, including phum khao bin motifs and flowing kan yaeng hong designs.

Sandalwood was collected from Kui Buri National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, where a Brahmin ceremony was held on December 6 to bless the felling of fragrant sandalwood trees in accordance with ancient royal tradition.

A lifetime of grace, devotion, and service to the Thai people

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, honoured as the “Mother of the Nation”, dedicated her life to the Thai people with grace, compassion and an unwavering sense of duty.

She was born on August 12, 1932, the eldest daughter of His Highness Prince Chandaburi Suranath and ML Bua Kitiyakara, during a formative period as Thailand transitioned to constitutional monarchy.

Growing up through the Second World War under the guidance of her father, a military officer, she learned discipline, courage and sacrifice — values that later guided her service to the nation.

She studied at Rajini School and St Francis Xavier Convent, where she developed a love of classical music, before moving to Europe when her father became ambassador to the United Kingdom and France. These years abroad expanded her worldview and deepened her appreciation of global culture.

In 1948, while in Paris, MR Sirikit Kitiyakara met His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, then a student in Switzerland. Their relationship grew from mutual respect into a lasting partnership.

They became engaged on July 19, 1949, and were married on April 28, 1950, at Sa Pathum Palace. The following day, upon the King’s coronation, she became Queen Sirikit of Thailand.

Beloved for her kindness, strength and simplicity, she became known as the “Mother of the Nation”, a title bestowed in recognition of her selfless service and her role as a unifying figure.

Following the passing of King Rama IX, she was formally honoured as “Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother”, reflecting her place at the heart of the Thai people.

Each year on August 12, Thailand celebrates her birthday as Mother’s Day — a day that symbolises gratitude, love and remembrance for a Queen whose life embodied dedication to family, faith and country.

Her Majesty’s enduring royal initiatives

For decades, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother worked alongside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great to improve the lives of people across Thailand.

Their visits to communities inspired a wide range of royal projects aimed at helping citizens of all backgrounds live with dignity, stability and opportunity. Her guiding hope was for the Thai people to “live well and prosper”.

Champion of Thai silk

Her Majesty played a decisive role in elevating Thai silk to international recognition. What was once a declining craft became a symbol of national identity, thanks to her efforts to preserve and promote it.

Through the SUPPORT Foundation, Thai silk gained international attention, especially after she was named one of the world’s most fashionable women in 1962. In 2020, the government launched a campaign encouraging Thais to wear silk at least twice weekly.

Royal support in public health

Her concern for public health led to initiatives that expanded access to medical care, especially in rural areas. She established mobile medical teams that evolved into the Royal Medical Units, which offer essential healthcare to remote communities.

Her Majesty also supported the Village Doctor Programme and contributed personally during national health emergencies. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she donated her own funds and provided PAPR kits to protect frontline medical personnel.

A model for sustainable living

Her commitment to environmental conservation was reflected in the “Small House in the Big Forest” project, launched in 1991 in Chiang Mai’s Omkoi district. The project aimed to restore forests, rehabilitate degraded land and create sustainable settlements that did not encroach upon natural ecosystems.

Reviving Thailand’s classical performance art

Her Majesty was also deeply devoted to preserving Thai cultural heritage. She spearheaded the revival of Khon, the classical Thai masked dance drama, ensuring its performance adhered to royal traditions while making it relevant for modern audiences.

She commissioned experts to research traditional designs, recreate costumes and update staging methods. In 2018, UNESCO recognised Khon as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a milestone attributed to her vision and dedication.

A patron of all faiths

Understanding the importance of faith as a foundation for societal harmony, Her Majesty supported all religions practised in Thailand. She frequently accompanied King Bhumibol on religious duties, made donations to clergy, supported the healthcare of monks and encouraged interfaith respect across Buddhist, Christian, Islamic, Hindu-Brahmin and Sikh communities.

Preserving craftsmanship and fine arts

Her long-standing support for traditional crafts led to the creation of the Sirikit Institute, which evolved from the Silpachip Training Centre after more than 60 years of promoting handicrafts.

Elevated to institute status in 2010, it now houses the Arts of the Kingdom Museum in Ayutthaya, showcasing carved wood, silk embroidery and royal regalia crafted by farmers trained as master artisans.

A nationwide agricultural learning network

Her Majesty initiated the “Model Farms” project over 20 years ago in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district, aimed at providing employment for those recovering from drug addiction. The programme expanded into a comprehensive agricultural learning centre, covering crops, livestock and fisheries.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, King Bhumibol continued Her Majesty’s work under the “Sustain, Preserve and Extend” principle, establishing 30 model farms across 17 provinces to support returning workers with income and stability through the “Model Farm Against Covid-19” scheme.

Royal compassion in social welfare

Her compassion extended to social welfare, healthcare, and humanitarian aid. During the Khao Larn incident in Trat, she provided food, clothing, and medical supplies to Cambodian refugees and facilitated cooperation between the Thai Red Cross and international agencies.

She also founded the Sajai Thai Foundation to support wounded military personnel, police officers, and volunteers, helping them regain independence through vocational training. The foundation’s handicrafts are now widely recognised.

Expanding educational opportunities for children

Her commitment to education created opportunities for vulnerable children, especially those from ethnic minority groups. She initiated the Chao Mae Luang School for Yao children in Chiang Mai and funded the Border Patrol Police to manage it.

Later, she supported a school for Hmong children in Mae Rim. Her Majesty also cared for nearly 2,000 disadvantaged children, ensuring they received the education they needed, including special education for those with disabilities, so they could secure stable futures.

Five memorable royal quotes

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother has left behind countless inspiring royal messages, filled with wisdom, compassion, and a vision for Thailand’s prosperity. These words continue to guide and inspire the Thai people, encouraging unity, selflessness, and service to the nation.

On loyalty and conservation (Forest Loves Water):

"The King is the water, I will be the forest, the forest that offers loyalty to the water. The King creates reservoirs, and I will create forests." This royal message reflects her strong commitment to supporting King Bhumibol’s initiatives in nature conservation, highlighting the vital relationship between forests and water as the foundation of life.

On promoting Thai crafts and local wisdom:

"I am always proud that every Thai has the blood of a craftsman. All they need is an opportunity to learn and they will showcase their skills." This vision led to the founding of the SUPPORT Foundation, which supports rural livelihoods and preserves Thai craftsmanship for future generations.

On unity and national stability:

"I ask every Thai to love one another like siblings and join hands to build a stable nation. It is only through love and unity that our country can survive." Her words remind us that love and unity are the pillars of national strength, a message that has resonated deeply throughout Thailand’s history.

On public health and well-being:

"Health is the foundation of all living things." Her Majesty's recognition of the importance of health led to numerous public health initiatives, including the establishment of royal medical units and health projects to ease the suffering of the people.

On doing good for the common good:

"True service is doing one’s duty for the benefit of others, not expecting personal gain, but for the good of the nation."

This message emphasises selflessness and working for the collective benefit, inspiring Thais to contribute to society without expecting personal rewards.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s royal quotes reflect her unwavering compassion, vision, and determination to improve the lives of the Thai people and ensure national stability. These words not only serve as teachings but also as guiding lights, urging all Thais to live with gratitude and in service to the nation.