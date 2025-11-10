8,370 people pay homage to the late Queen Mother on first day of public mourning

On November 9, 2025, the Royal Household Bureau had granted permission for the public to reverently pay homage to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace. The opening followed the completion of the 15-day royal merit-making ceremony.
The Royal Household Bureau has scheduled public attendance daily from 9.00am to 9.00pm, beginning Sunday, November 9, 2025, and organised the proceedings into four time slots:
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) opened waiting areas from 7.30am to 9.00pm to accommodate mourners. On the first day, a total of 8,370 people entered the hall to pay homage (as of 9.00pm on November 9).
The BMA deployed officials and volunteers to maintain order and assist visitors in all areas, including traffic management, emergency medical services, cleanliness, and security. Public relations officers were stationed to guide mourners to service points, waiting areas, and designated entry and exit routes.
The main waiting area can accommodate up to 9,000 people, offering drinking water, restrooms, and staff assistance throughout the day to ensure a smooth and respectful ceremony. There are also service points for borrowing and returning mourning attire, available for those not dressed according to the official dress code.
The Royal Household Bureau requested that mourners dress respectfully in mourning attire: men should wear collared black or white shirts and avoid sleeveless tops, while women should wear skirts or traditional Thai wrap-around cloths — jeans and trousers are not permitted. Hilltribe and scout uniforms are acceptable under official regulations, in keeping with decorum and reverence befitting the royal funeral.