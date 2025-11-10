8,370 people pay homage to the late Queen Mother on first day of public mourning

On November 9, 2025, the Royal Household Bureau had granted permission for the public to reverently pay homage to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace. The opening followed the completion of the 15-day royal merit-making ceremony.

The Royal Household Bureau has scheduled public attendance daily from 9.00am to 9.00pm, beginning Sunday, November 9, 2025, and organised the proceedings into four time slots:

8.00–10.45am

12.00–4.45pm

5.45–6.30pm

7.45–9.00pm

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) opened waiting areas from 7.30am to 9.00pm to accommodate mourners. On the first day, a total of 8,370 people entered the hall to pay homage (as of 9.00pm on November 9).