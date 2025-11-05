BMA prepares for public tribute to Queen Sirikit on November 9

Taiwut Kankaew, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok, conducted an on-site inspection of the management at Sanam Luang in preparation for the public’s tribute to the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother on November 9, 2025.

Kosol Singhanat, Director of Phra Nakhon District along with other district officials, municipal officers, and relevant agencies, reported on the progress of the preparations to ensure the area is fully ready. The arrangements include setting up waiting areas, food and water stations, restrooms, and a lighting system, all aimed at ensuring the most efficient management of the area and providing the best service to the public during the tribute.