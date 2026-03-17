Bangkok PM2.5 rises in Lat Krabang, Lak Si and Prawet as temperatures hit 36°C and storms remain possible

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2026

Bangkok’s average PM2.5 measured 32 µg/m³ at 7.00am on March 17, 2026, within the 37.5 standard, but several districts exceeded the limit. The weather is forecast to be very hot, up to 36°C, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (particles up to 2.5 microns) readings across the capital on March 17, 2026, at 7.00am.

The citywide average was 32 µg/m³, within the standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³, though several districts recorded readings above the limit.

Bangkok PM2.5 rises in Lat Krabang, Lak Si and Prawet as temperatures hit 36°C and storms remain possible


Top 12 PM2.5 districts in Bangkok

  • Lat Krabang: 41.6 µg/m³
  • Lak Si: 41.3 µg/m³
  • Prawet: 40.1 µg/m³
  • Wang Thonglang: 40.1 µg/m³
  • Bang Rak: 39.4 µg/m³
  • Nong Chok: 38.7 µg/m³
  • Chatuchak: 38.1 µg/m³
  • Min Buri: 36.9 µg/m³
  • Bang Kho Laem: 36.8 µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi: 36.6 µg/m³
  • Sai Mai: 36.4 µg/m³
  • Pathum Wan: 36.3 µg/m³

Bangkok PM2.5 rises in Lat Krabang, Lak Si and Prawet as temperatures hit 36°C and storms remain possible


PM2.5 by zone (overall: “moderate”)

  • North Bangkok: 32.2-41.3 µg/m³
  • East Bangkok: 29.8-41.6 µg/m³
  • Central Bangkok: 25.3-40.1 µg/m³
  • South Bangkok: 25.6-39.4 µg/m³
  • North Thonburi: 26.7-34.0 µg/m³
  • South Thonburi: 26.0-34.1 µg/m³


Health advice

General public

  • Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask when outdoors.
  • Limit strenuous outdoor activities and exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice.
  • Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.


Weather: very hot, with a chance of storms

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts very hot weather in Bangkok today, with a maximum temperature of 33-36°C, and thunderstorms in 10% of the area.

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