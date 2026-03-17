Bangkok PM2.5 rises in Lat Krabang, Lak Si and Prawet as temperatures hit 36°C and storms remain possible

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (particles up to 2.5 microns) readings across the capital on March 17, 2026, at 7.00am.
The citywide average was 32 µg/m³, within the standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³, though several districts recorded readings above the limit.
Top 12 PM2.5 districts in Bangkok
PM2.5 by zone (overall: “moderate”)
Health advice
General public
At-risk groups
Weather: very hot, with a chance of storms
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts very hot weather in Bangkok today, with a maximum temperature of 33-36°C, and thunderstorms in 10% of the area.