Bangkok PM2.5 worsens with Bang Rak highest; daytime heat to hit 34-36°C

Health advice

General public:

Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.

Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.

Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups:

Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity and follow medical advice. If symptoms develop, seek medical attention promptly.





Hot weather forecast for Bangkok

In addition to the pollution, Bangkok is also facing hotter conditions. The Thai Meteorological Department said Bangkok and surrounding areas will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area. Temperatures are forecast at 23-27°C (low) and 34-36°C (high), with south-easterly winds of 10–20 km/h.