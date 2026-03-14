Bangkok PM2.5 worsens with Bang Rak highest; daytime heat to hit 34-36°C

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok at 7:00am on March 14, 2026. Bangkok-wide average: 32.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³)
Top 12 PM2.5 readings in Bangkok
PM2.5 by zone
Health advice
General public:
At-risk groups:
Hot weather forecast for Bangkok
In addition to the pollution, Bangkok is also facing hotter conditions. The Thai Meteorological Department said Bangkok and surrounding areas will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area. Temperatures are forecast at 23-27°C (low) and 34-36°C (high), with south-easterly winds of 10–20 km/h.