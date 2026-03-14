Bangkok PM2.5 worsens with Bang Rak highest; daytime heat to hit 34-36°C

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2026

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported a citywide PM2.5 average of 32.7 µg/m³ at 7:00am on March 14, 2026, with the highest readings in Bang Rak, Prawet and Lat Krabang. The Meteorological Department expects hot conditions, with a high of 34-36°C and a 10% chance of thunderstorms.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok at 7:00am on March 14, 2026. Bangkok-wide average: 32.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³)

Bangkok PM2.5 worsens with Bang Rak highest; daytime heat to hit 34-36°C

Top 12 PM2.5 readings in Bangkok

  1. Bang Rak — 42.1 µg/m³
  2. Prawet — 40.3 µg/m³
  3. Lat Krabang — 39.3 µg/m³
  4. Bang Kho Laem — 38.9 µg/m³
  5. Ratchathewi — 38.4 µg/m³
  6. Pathum Wan — 38.2 µg/m³
  7. Lak Si — 37.6 µg/m³
  8. Bang Khun Thian — 37.5 µg/m³
  9. Bang Phlat — 37.4 µg/m³
  10. Phasi Charoen — 36.9 µg/m³
  11. Nong Khaem — 36.9 µg/m³
  12. Samphanthawong — 36.6 µg/m³

PM2.5 by zone

  • North Bangkok: 27.6–37.6 µg/m³ — overall: moderate
  • East Bangkok: 26.7–40.3 µg/m³ — overall: moderate
  • Central Bangkok: 26.3–38.4 µg/m³ — overall: moderate
  • South Bangkok: 25.4–42.1 µg/m³ — overall: moderate
  • North Thonburi: 28.6–37.4 µg/m³ — overall: moderate
  • South Thonburi: 29.8–37.5 µg/m³ — overall: moderate

Bangkok PM2.5 worsens with Bang Rak highest; daytime heat to hit 34-36°C

Health advice

General public:

  • Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups:

  • Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activity and follow medical advice. If symptoms develop, seek medical attention promptly.


Bangkok PM2.5 worsens with Bang Rak highest; daytime heat to hit 34-36°C

Hot weather forecast for Bangkok

In addition to the pollution, Bangkok is also facing hotter conditions. The Thai Meteorological Department said Bangkok and surrounding areas will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area. Temperatures are forecast at 23-27°C (low) and 34-36°C (high), with south-easterly winds of 10–20 km/h.

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