Thailand warns of storms and heat across 56 provinces

The conditions are being driven by a weakening high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevail over upper Thailand.

People are advised to take care of their health because of rising temperatures, avoid working or spending long periods outdoors, and beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.

In the South, scattered thunderstorms are forecast as easterly and southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea.

Dust levels in upper Thailand are expected to remain good to moderate because rain is forecast in some areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, gusty winds and hot weather across 56 provinces on May 2, 2026, with Bangkok and the eastern region expected to face the heaviest impact.

The 24-hour forecast says rainfall over upper Thailand will decrease, but thunderstorms and gusty winds may still occur in some areas. Temperatures are expected to rise, with hot weather during the day and very hot conditions in parts of the North and Central region.