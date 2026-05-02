Thailand warns of storms and heat across 56 provinces

The conditions are being driven by a weakening high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevail over upper Thailand.
People are advised to take care of their health because of rising temperatures, avoid working or spending long periods outdoors, and beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.
In the South, scattered thunderstorms are forecast as easterly and southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea.
Dust levels in upper Thailand are expected to remain good to moderate because rain is forecast in some areas.
The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, gusty winds and hot weather across 56 provinces on May 2, 2026, with Bangkok and the eastern region expected to face the heaviest impact.
The 24-hour forecast says rainfall over upper Thailand will decrease, but thunderstorms and gusty winds may still occur in some areas. Temperatures are expected to rise, with hot weather during the day and very hot conditions in parts of the North and Central region.
North
• Hot during the day, with very hot weather in some areas
• Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places
• Mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai
• Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak and Phetchabun
• Minimum temperature: 22-25°C
• Maximum temperature: 35-40°C
• Southwesterly winds: 5-15 km/h
Northeast
• Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places
• Mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Nakhon Ratchasima
• Minimum temperature: 22-25°C
• Maximum temperature: 34-39°C
• Southeasterly winds: 10-15 km/h
Central region
• Hot during the day, with very hot weather in some areas
• Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places
• Mostly in Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi
• Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
• Minimum temperature: 22-25°C
• Maximum temperature: 38-40°C
• Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h
East
• Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places
• Mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
• Minimum temperature: 24-27°C
• Maximum temperature: 35-38°C
• Southerly winds: 15-30 km/h
• Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
South, east coast
• Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area
• Mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat
• Minimum temperature: 23-27°C
• Maximum temperature: 32-38°C
• Southeasterly winds: 15-30 km/h
• Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
South, west coast
• Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area
• Mostly in Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
• Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
• Maximum temperature: 33-35°C
• Easterly winds: 10-30 km/h
• Waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorm areas
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
• Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places
• Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
• Maximum temperature: 35-36°C
• Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h