Trump to lift EU auto tariffs to 25% as trade tensions deepen

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 1) that he would raise tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the European Union to 25% next week, accusing the bloc of failing to carry out its trade commitments with Washington.

The planned increase would replace the previously agreed 15% tariff level under a US-EU trade arrangement reached last year. Trump said vehicles made by European companies in US plants would not be subject to the tariff.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the higher duties would bring “billions of dollars” into the United States and push European automakers to shift production to US factories more quickly.

The European Commission rejected Trump’s accusation, saying Brussels was not in breach of the trade deal and would keep all options open if Washington violated the agreement.

The move drew criticism from European politicians and trade groups, who warned that the tariff threat could further strain relations between the two sides. Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s international trade committee, called Trump’s move unacceptable and said Europe should respond firmly.