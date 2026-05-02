Asia's Cross-Border Payments Market to Hit $24tn by 2033 — and Thailand Is Helping Lead the Way

Thailand ranks second in regional optimism as Asia-Pacific's cross-border payments market races toward a $24 trillion valuation by 2033, driven by QR interoperability and real-time payment links.
Thailand has emerged as one of the most closely watched success stories in Asia's cross-border payments landscape, according to a new strategic report co-produced by Money20/20 and FXC Intelligence.
The country's industry sentiment sits at 67% positive — the second highest in the region — reflecting sustained confidence built on the country's successful rollout of QR code interoperability and its central role in landmark multilateral payment frameworks.
As the broader Asia-Pacific market prepares for a decade of accelerated growth, Thailand's domestic achievements are increasingly being studied as a regional blueprint.
The report, titled The New Era of Asia's Cross-Border Payments: A 2026 Strategic Outlook, projects that retail cross-border payment outflows from Asia-Pacific will surge from $13.5 trillion in 2025 to $24 trillion by 2033 — equivalent to roughly 776 trillion baht — expanding the region's share of global outflows from 31% to 36%.
The findings underscore that cross-border payments remain at the heart of global commerce, with organisations across the region continuously unveiling new partnerships and solutions to enhance the speed and efficiency of international transactions.
From Pilots to Full-Scale Operation
The report's central argument is that the Asian payments industry has reached a decisive inflection point. Where 2025 was characterised by isolated pilots, fragmented bilateral arrangements, and exploratory testing of interoperability frameworks, 2026 marks a strategic pivot toward live, large-scale implementation.
What were once experimental connections have matured into functional infrastructure, with multilateral frameworks beginning to replace the patchwork of bilateral corridors that previously defined the region.
This transition is most visible in Southeast Asia, where QR code and digital wallet interoperability have moved into full commercial operation, propelled by high consumer adoption in travel and everyday commerce.
Industry sentiment data bear out this optimism: while 63% of overall industry discourse is positive, a striking 78% of future-focused coverage carries a positive tone—reflecting a market that has largely moved past the failures of legacy systems and is now pricing in the transformative potential of next-generation infrastructure.
Real-time payments, cross-border infrastructure connectivity, and emerging technologies including stablecoins and artificial intelligence are identified as the primary forces driving this transformation.
Thailand: A Case Study in Successful Implementation
Thailand accounts for 11% of all regional cross-border publications in the report — one of the highest shares in Southeast Asia — and its 67% positive sentiment places it just behind Hong Kong (69%) and ahead of China and India, both at 66%.
What distinguishes Thailand from other high-performing markets is the nature of that positivity. Unlike Hong Kong, Singapore, or Japan – which direct 70% or more of their industry discussion toward future-orientated projects such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and next-generation settlement rails – Thailand's discourse skews heavily toward the past, with 55% of its coverage focused on retrospective analysis.
The report argues this is a strategic strength rather than a limitation. Thailand has successfully institutionalised its earlier pilots, and the industry is increasingly looking to the country to analyse what worked during the 2025 experimentation phase.
By consolidating the lessons of its domestic infrastructure unification, Thailand has positioned itself well for the current execution phase.
Thailand's strategic priorities, as reflected in the report's data, centre on three areas. QR code and wallet interoperability accounts for 38% of Thailand's cross-border payment discussion – on par with Indonesia and just below Malaysia's 39%.
The country's success in this segment traces back to the national standards that unified a previously fragmented domestic market, with bilateral links – most notably its high-performing connection with Malaysia – subsequently built on that foundation.
National real-time payment links account for 23% of Thailand's coverage. The country is a core participant in Project Nexus, the multilateral framework led by the BIS Innovation Hub that aims to interlink the instant payment systems of the five major Southeast Asian nations: India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.
Thailand is also a member of the Regional Payment Connectivity (RPC) initiative, which specifically targets local currency settlement to reduce reliance on external benchmarks and advance financial sovereignty across the region.
By contrast, Thailand's focus on CBDCs and stablecoins remains comparatively modest at 5%, a sharp contrast with Hong Kong's 70% share in that segment.
The report interprets this as a deliberate prioritisation of retail-ready, immediately deployable solutions over nascent wholesale blockchain experiments — a pragmatic stance that has paid dividends in consumer adoption.
Asia's Three Strategic Clusters
Across the wider region, the report identifies three distinct technological clusters that have emerged as the architecture of the new payments landscape.
The first comprises what the report calls the "blockchain hubs" — Hong Kong and China — which are leading the development of CBDCs, stablecoins, and tokenisation. These markets are the primary architects of future digital asset rails, with Project mBridge — involving China, Hong Kong, Thailand, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia — representing a significant step toward high-value, non-legacy settlement.
The second cluster encompasses the "QR revolutionaries": Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. These markets are driving wallet interoperability at a retail level, reducing friction for travellers and small businesses operating across borders.
The third cluster, led by Singapore and the Philippines, focuses on interlinking national instant payment systems to achieve cross-border transaction speeds comparable to domestic transfers.
Running across all three clusters is artificial intelligence, which accounts for 9% of topics discussed in the report. Rather than a standalone product, AI is being integrated as an enabling layer within cross-border infrastructure, managing compliance and risk assessment, and underpinning the emerging concept of "agentic payments" — autonomous agents handling transaction settlement.
Partnerships between Tencent, Stripe, and other global players are cited as early examples of this trend.
The Competitive Landscape
The report ranks the most-mentioned organisations in regional payments discourse. Ant Group, parent of Alipay and Alipay+, leads with 214 mentions and remains a dominant force in QR interoperability.
DBS Bank follows with 188 mentions, primarily tied to its leadership in Project Nexus. Visa (165 mentions), Mastercard (158 mentions), and Swift (142 mentions) round out the top five.
Among fintech players, GrabPay and GoPay are increasingly positioned as cross-border "travel companions," leveraging their superapp ecosystems to facilitate retail payments across borders.
The integration of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the Alipay+ network — driven by a partnership between Ant International and NPCI — is highlighted as a significant step toward creating a cross-border retail powerhouse.
Governance Milestones and the Road to 2033
Two governance milestones are singled out as foundational to the region's long-term ambitions. The George Town Accord, signed by Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia, establishes a 50-year roadmap for standardising cross-border payment frameworks across Southeast Asia.
The RPC initiative, which includes Thailand as a key member, complements this by specifically targeting the use of local currencies in settlement, supporting wider goals around regional financial sovereignty and reducing dependence on the US dollar.
The report notes a significant geopolitical shift in how India is positioning itself. While Southeast Asian nations such as Singapore and Malaysia increasingly cite India as a vital regional partner, India's own strategic gaze is moving beyond Asia toward the UAE and France – signalling ambitions as a global infrastructure provider rather than merely a regional one.
Despite these opportunities, challenges remain. Regulatory fragmentation across markets — particularly around stablecoins — and the divergent financial histories of individual economies continue to create friction.
The United States, through the GENIUS Act's stablecoin provisions, is viewed less as a collaborative partner and more as a regulatory benchmark and competitive reference point for regional frameworks.
The report's final synthesis is unambiguous: Asia is no longer simply participating in the global payments market — it is redefining it. By constructing a web of interconnected, sovereign systems that move money with speed and precision, the region is setting the standard for financial infrastructure in a multipolar world.
For Thailand, which has helped lay that foundation through practical implementation and regional collaboration, the next decade presents an opportunity to convert its blueprint status into enduring financial influence.