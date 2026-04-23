Asia's Open Finance Ambitions Demand Interoperability, Smarter Regulation, and Human-Centred Design

From BIS cross-border pilots to TikTok-embedded loans, panellists argue that Asia’s financial future hinges on connecting fragmented silos into a unified trust framework.

Building truly inclusive open finance ecosystems across Asia will require more than regulatory mandates — it demands interoperable infrastructure, partnership-driven business models, and a fundamental shift in how banks, fintechs, and regulators work together.

That was the central message from a panel of industry practitioners and policymakers who closed the third and final day of Money20/20 Asia 2026 in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The session, titled Building Inclusive Open Finance Ecosystems in Asia, brought together voices from across the financial services spectrum: Hakan Eroglu, adviser at the BIS Innovation Hub; Rachel Freeman, chief growth officer at Tyme; Gordon Peters, co-founder and chief executive of Boost Capital; and Gus Poston, founder of NetBank — moderated by Todd Schweitzer, chief executive of Brankas.

Embed finance where customers already are

The most actionable guidance from the panel centred on the principle of meeting customers within the platforms they already use, rather than expecting them to migrate to a bank's own app or portal.

Freeman described how Tyme had embedded a merchant cash advance product directly inside TikTok Shop in the Philippines, using transaction data provided by the platform to underwrite loans for merchants without requiring them to visit a bank.