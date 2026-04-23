The Great Convergence: How TradFi and DeFi are Redefining Institutional Finance

Regulation as a Catalyst, Not a Brake

Hong Kong has emerged as a frontrunner in this evolution, recently issuing its first official licenses for stablecoin issuers.

Joseph H.L. Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury for the Hong Kong SAR, dismissed the notion that regulation stifles innovation, framing it instead as the "steering wheel" for the industry.

"We believe in the principle of ‘same activity, same risks, same regulation,’" Chan stated.

He highlighted Hong Kong’s success in issuing the world’s largest multi-currency digital green bond last year as evidence that a robust framework attracts, rather than repels, capital.

Addressing the perceived rivalry between Hong Kong and Singapore, Chan noted that the relationship has evolved into "cooperation".

While Singapore serves as a gateway to ASEAN, Hong Kong acts as the bridge between mainland China and the global economy.

“One plus one equals more than two when jurisdictions collaborate,” he added, suggesting that this "pool competition" expands the total market pie rather than fighting for a fixed share.

From Cost-Saving to Revenue-Driving

The shift in sentiment is most visible in the bottom lines of global tier-one banks. Akshika Gupta, executive director at J.P. Morgan, confirmed that tokenised liquidity has transitioned from a back-office experiment to a genuine revenue driver.

"Clients are overwhelmingly asking for a better rail," Gupta said. "This is definitely a revenue-generating product for us now."

She cited subscription fees and FX revenues driven by platforms like Onyx, noting that "Clients are willing to pay for the ability to access on-chain liquidity that is 24/7. It’s no longer about just operational efficiency; it’s about economic efficiency."

