Bank of Thailand Calls for Data-Sharing Framework to Unlock Financial Inclusion

Thailand's central bank says fragmented data is leaving digitally active citizens financially invisible — and is building open finance rails to fix it.

Thailand must build a regulated data-sharing infrastructure to translate its world-leading digital payments adoption into genuine financial inclusion, a senior Bank of Thailand official said on Tuesday.

Daranee Saeju, assistant governor heading the Strategy and Special Projects Group, delivered the address at Money 20/20 Asia 2026 in Bangkok, framing the country's next financial frontier not as payments or identity – both already well established – but as the data layer that sits above them.

Speaking under the theme From Infrastructure to Impact: Advancing Human-Centred Financial Innovation, she opened her remarks with the story of Mali, a durian farmer in Chantaburi Province who accepts digital payments via PromptPay, holds a verified national digital identity, and receives government Covid-19 subsidies seamlessly through a linked bank account.

By every conventional measure, Mali is part of the digital economy. Yet when she sought a loan to install a smart irrigation system, her bank treated her as a complete unknown.