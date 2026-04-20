Ekniti meets Budget Bureau on 2027 budget, no THB500bn decree yet

Budget strategy goes to Cabinet next

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, held a meeting with the Budget Bureau on Monday to discuss budget allocation strategy and preparation of the fiscal 2027 expenditure budget ahead of its submission to the Cabinet on Tuesday, according to Budget Bureau director Anan Kaewkamnerd.

No THB500bn emergency borrowing decree discussed

Anan said the meeting did not cover any proposal to issue an Emergency Decree authorising THB500 billion in borrowing, despite recent reports. He added that there is still no clear figure for any crisis-related borrowing because the details are being checked carefully to avoid disruption to already-committed budget spending, and any such move would have to follow legal procedures strictly.