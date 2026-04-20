Ekniti meets Budget Bureau on 2027 budget, no THB500bn decree yet

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2026
Ekniti meets Budget Bureau on 2027 budget, no THB500bn decree yet

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas reviewed fiscal 2027 budget strategy ahead of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, while officials said no THB500 billion emergency borrowing decree was discussed

Budget strategy goes to Cabinet next

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, held a meeting with the Budget Bureau on Monday to discuss budget allocation strategy and preparation of the fiscal 2027 expenditure budget ahead of its submission to the Cabinet on Tuesday, according to Budget Bureau director Anan Kaewkamnerd.

No THB500bn emergency borrowing decree discussed

Anan said the meeting did not cover any proposal to issue an Emergency Decree authorising THB500 billion in borrowing, despite recent reports. He added that there is still no clear figure for any crisis-related borrowing because the details are being checked carefully to avoid disruption to already-committed budget spending, and any such move would have to follow legal procedures strictly.

Ekniti meets Budget Bureau on 2027 budget, no THB500bn decree yet

Budget ceiling still under discussion

On the fiscal 2027 spending framework, Anan said there would be no need to revise the ceiling if the government continued to follow the 2027-2030 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework. He said discussions were still under way, but if the fiscal and financial policy committee reaffirmed the existing framework, the government could proceed immediately because it was already backed by a Cabinet resolution.

Four economic agencies to review the framework

He said four economic agencies — the Finance Ministry, the National Economic and Social Development Council, the Bank of Thailand and the Budget Bureau — would meet on April 22 to review revenue estimates and determine policy, the expenditure ceiling and the structure of the fiscal 2027 budget. Anan added that the Budget Transfer Bill was expected to be completed in July and could likely be used towards the end of this year.

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