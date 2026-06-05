Fuel, fares and food put May inflation back in focus

Thailand’s inflation rose again in May, as high domestic fuel prices, transport fares and prepared food costs continued to feed into household expenses, while the Commerce Ministry said the government’s “Thais Help Thais Plus” measure had not created significant price pressure.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office under the Commerce Ministry, said headline inflation increased by 2.79% in May.



The rise was driven partly by domestic fuel prices remaining high amid tensions in the Middle East, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and prolonged talks to end the conflict. The situation has also pushed up public transport fares.

Prepared food prices also moved higher as business operators passed rising costs on to consumers, while fresh vegetable prices were above last year’s levels because of a low base in the previous year. Other goods and services had only a limited impact on overall inflation.

Prices in the non-food and non-alcoholic beverage category rose by 4.00%, led by fuel products such as diesel, gasohol and petrol.

Public transport costs also increased, including school vans, air-conditioned buses, passenger vans, motorcycle taxis and airfares. Other items that rose included rent, cleaning-related products and education fees.

However, several items became cheaper, including electricity, personal care products, hotel room rates and some clothing items.

The food and non-alcoholic beverage category rose by 0.95%, driven by prepared meals such as ready-made dishes, noodles, rice with curry and rice topped with stir-fried basil.

Fresh vegetables, plain rice, fresh chicken, seafood and non-alcoholic drinks also increased.