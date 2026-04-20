Fresh food prices surge as cost pressures spread wider

Rising global energy costs are beginning to ripple through Thailand’s economy, pushing up prices across fresh food markets and raising concerns that broader household goods could follow.

Data monitoring by the Commerce Ministry shows a clear upward trend in both agricultural and consumer goods, with fresh protein products leading the increase as producers face higher input costs linked to energy price volatility driven by tensions in the Middle East.



Among the most noticeable changes, fresh chicken prices have climbed steadily since early March. Chicken drumsticks, which were previously sold at an average of THB80–85 per kilogram, rose to THB92–95 by April 17. Chicken thighs have also increased, moving from THB85–100 to THB95–100 per kilogram.

Pork prices have followed a similar trajectory. Untrimmed pork leg cuts have risen to THB140–150 per kilogram, up from THB130–145 recorded in early March. Meanwhile, eggs have also become more expensive. Popular size-three eggs increased from THB3.5–3.6 per egg in mid-March to THB3.90–4 by mid-April.

Vegetable prices have remained relatively stable overall. Kale and Chinese morning glory are still priced at around THB35–40 per kilogram, while coriander remains in the range of THB90–100. However, limes have surged sharply due to seasonal factors, with prices rising from THB3–4 per fruit in March to THB6–8, as hot weather reduced supply.