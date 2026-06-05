Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferries suspended over low water 

FRIDAY, JUNE 05, 2026
Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferries suspended over low water 

Travellers in Samut Prakan are urged to plan ahead as low water levels force the suspension of Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferry services from June 5 to 6.

  • Ferry services on the Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi route are temporarily suspended due to very low water levels.
  • The suspension is in effect from June 5 to 6, between the hours of 12 noon and 5.30pm.
  • Travellers are advised to adjust their plans, find alternative routes, or travel outside the affected times.

Travellers using the Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferry route in Samut Prakan have been urged to adjust their travel plans after services were temporarily suspended due to very low water levels.

The warning from the Facebook page “Teenee Samut Prakarn” came after the water level dropped sharply, affecting ferry operations on one of the province’s key cross-river routes.

The Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferry route is widely used each day by commuters, workers, students and local residents.

Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferries suspended over low water 

According to the page, ferry services between Pak Nam and Phra Samut Chedi will not operate due to low water levels from June 5 to 6, between 12 noon and 5.30pm.

Water levels may change from day to day depending on tidal conditions. Passengers who need to travel during the affected period are therefore advised to closely monitor updates from the Facebook page or local authorities.

Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferries suspended over low water 

Those who need to cross the river during the suspension period are encouraged to prepare in advance to avoid delays or traffic congestion.

Travellers should allow extra time, travel before 12 noon or after 5.30pm where possible, check alternative road or public transport routes, and follow Teenee Samut Prakarn for real-time updates.

Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferries suspended over low water 

 

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