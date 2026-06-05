Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferries suspended over low water 

Travellers using the Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferry route in Samut Prakan have been urged to adjust their travel plans after services were temporarily suspended due to very low water levels.

The warning from the Facebook page “Teenee Samut Prakarn” came after the water level dropped sharply, affecting ferry operations on one of the province’s key cross-river routes.

The Pak Nam–Phra Samut Chedi ferry route is widely used each day by commuters, workers, students and local residents.