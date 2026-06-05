Lufthansa 787 nose gear collapses at Frankfurt gate, injuring several

Several Lufthansa staff members were injured after the nose gear of a Boeing 787 unexpectedly collapsed while the aircraft was parked at a gate at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday.

The aircraft, a wide-body Boeing 787 operated by Lufthansa, was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles as flight LH450 when the incident occurred at about 12.45pm local time, or 1045 GMT. Passengers had not yet boarded the aircraft, Reuters reported, citing a Lufthansa spokesperson.





Only crew members and ground staff were on board at the time of the collapse. Lufthansa said several staff members were injured and were receiving medical treatment.

A Reuters photographer at the scene saw multiple emergency vehicles parked around the twin-engine wide-body aircraft, which was partly resting on its underside after the nose gear gave way.

Lufthansa said it was working with relevant authorities to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. The airline said the collapse happened unexpectedly while the aircraft was still at the gate.

Boeing said it was aware of the incident and was supporting its customer, but did not provide further details.

The 787 involved is part of Lufthansa’s newer fleet. The airline operates the 787-9 variant as part of its plan to gradually retire less efficient aircraft and simplify its fleet.

Reuters