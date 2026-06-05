What are Thailand’s opportunities in Russia amid rising tensions? | The Next Move EP15

Director of the Digital Council of Thailand, M.L. Luesak Chakrabandhu, noted that Thailand can integrate Russian technology, while maintaining neutrality on the global stage.



Wisan Vanasakissakkul, Head of Committee at the Thailand-Russia Business Council and CEO of Warrix Sport, said that Thailand is able to set up payment systems amid sanctions.



The Next Move, where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move. .

The Nation’s business show, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih, reporting from Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.