How to Ride MRT: Easy Thai Phrases for Asoke and Sukhumvit Transit

Traveling around Bangkok is great, but it becomes so much more fun and rewarding when you can speak the local language!

In this episode of THE JOURNEY GO OUT, we are changing the way you commute by teaching you basic Thai phrases specifically for riding the city trains. You do not need to rely only on English or automatic machines because speaking Thai with the station staff and locals adds a whole new layer of excitement to your adventure. We break down everything from buying tickets at the counter to finding the right platform, making your underground transit smooth, stress-free, and incredibly fun.

Make sure to try using these Thai phrases on your next train ride in Bangkok! Let us know in the comments below how it went and how the locals reacted to your Thai skills. Do not forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more local travel adventures. See you in the next journey!

#BangkokMRT #Sukhumvit #Asoke #SpeakThai #TheJourneyGOOUT