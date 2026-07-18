PM heeds business concerns, reshapes Landbridge plan around Chumphon–Ranong links

During earlier discussions with the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thai Bankers’ Association, private-sector representatives instead proposed completing railway links towards Thailand’s eastern and western regions and connecting them with the main north-south railway network.

Improving ports on both southern coasts alongside those connections could be sufficient for the country’s investment requirements over the next five to 10 years, they told the government.

Anutin said the government had listened to the recommendation.

Even without opposition, a new Landbridge could take another three to five years before construction began, while improvements to existing ports, railways and roads could proceed much sooner through established development processes.

“This is what we heard from the private sector — that this would be enough for now,” he said.

Government pledges stronger investment support

Anutin told business leaders that foreign partners already regarded Thailand as having a strong infrastructure base.

He said the government wanted to go beyond merely facilitating private investment by creating practical routes for businesses to reach their investment and expansion targets.

The administration would support Thai companies seeking overseas partners and help investors operate in Thailand, provided their activities complied with the law.

More than 150 Thai business representatives travelled to China as part of the delegation to explore commercial opportunities and potential partnerships.

Anutin rejected suggestions that the government had simply brought businesspeople along for the visit, saying the companies had joined because they recognised opportunities for growth.

“They would not spend their time travelling here if they saw no benefit,” he said.

The presence of more than 100 private-sector representatives at the luncheon demonstrated their readiness to pursue partnerships and business-matching opportunities, he added.

The Cabinet and government would stand behind them, remove unnecessary obstacles and provide every lawful form of support available.

Delegation arrives in Chengdu

Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, arrived at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at approximately 11.30am on July 18 with his wife and members of Team Thailand.

The delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob.

The Prime Minister began his economic programme shortly after reaching Chengdu by attending the private-sector luncheon at the Tianfu International Convention Center.

His official China itinerary covered Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing, with the visit focused on strengthening trade, investment, innovation and high-technology cooperation.

Among the senior business figures at the luncheon were Federation of Thai Industries chairwoman Pimjai Leeissaranukul; Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce chairman Narongsak Putthapornmongkol; Thai Chamber of Commerce vice-chairman Viboon Supakornpongkul; and CP Group senior vice-chairman Suphachai Chearavanont.

Other participants included TCP Group chief executive Saravoot Yoovidhya; The Mall Group chairwoman Supaluck Umpujh; Amata Corporation chairman and chief executive Vikrom Kromadit; Saha Group chairman and chief executive Vichai Kulsomphob; and 304 Industrial Park chairman Yothin Dumnernchanvanit.

PTT senior executive vice-president Chaya Chandavasu and Sahafarms executive chairwoman Manoonsri Chotitawan were also among those attending.

A total of 48 Thai companies, represented by 153 people, joined the business programme in Chengdu. Of those, 110 representatives attended the luncheon with the Prime Minister.

The companies included businesses already working with Chinese investors and others seeking new commercial partnerships.

FastPass linked to trillion-baht investment momentum

Anutin said the Thailand FastPass programme operated by the Board of Investment had helped reduce procedural obstacles facing major investment projects.

He linked the mechanism to stronger investment momentum, noting that applications submitted since the start of the year had exceeded 1 trillion baht.

Official BOI figures show that Thailand received 624 investment applications worth a combined 1.017 trillion baht during the first quarter of 2026, led by digital and electronics projects connected with artificial intelligence.

The FastPass scheme was established to accelerate strategic projects by coordinating solutions to issues such as electricity supply, access to clean energy, land availability, visas, work permits and regulatory approvals.

Anutin said the investment figures reflected a new phase in which Thailand was returning to the attention of the international investment community.

Talks with Chinese premier set for July 20

After his Chengdu programme, Anutin was scheduled to travel to Beijing on Sunday, July 19, for discussions with senior Huawei executives on digital technology and innovation.

On Monday, July 20, he was due to meet the chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress before attending an official welcoming ceremony and full bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The two prime ministers were also scheduled to witness the signing of agreements between Thai and Chinese government agencies, followed by a luncheon hosted by Li.

Anutin’s China visit was designed to combine government-level discussions with direct engagement involving major companies in technology, robotics, e-commerce and other advanced industries.

The Prime Minister said feedback collected from Thai businesses in Chengdu would be used in the government’s subsequent discussions with the Chinese side.