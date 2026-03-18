Ranong Port: Gateway To BIMSTEC Economy Worth US$3.5 Trillion

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is one of the closest cooperation frameworks for Thailand, given the countries’ geographic proximity and deep economic, social, cultural, linguistic and religious links.

BIMSTEC represents a vast market of around 1.5 billion people, with a combined economy worth more than US$3.5 trillion. It is also a high-growth bloc of emerging economies.

According to the Port Authority of Thailand, cooperation between Thailand’s Ranong Port and Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port under the BIMSTEC framework has become a key regional logistics strategy to watch.

Pairing these two major ports not only strengthens trade potential between Southeast Asia and South Asia, but also reinforces Thailand’s role as a maritime hub on the Andaman Sea. It is seen as a major opportunity to drive trade and build more systematic economic connectivity.