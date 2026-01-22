PAT: BIMSTEC port link opens US$3.5tn market via Ranong–Chittagong route

Faster access for Thai exports to Bangladesh

PAT said the Ranong–Chittagong route would help high-potential Thai products reach Bangladesh more quickly, with key categories including agricultural goods and processed foods—such as instant noodles, fresh and processed fruit and halal products—along with auto parts, machinery and medical tourism services.

Chittagong’s role in Bangladesh trade

PAT noted that Chittagong (Chattogram) Port is Bangladesh’s largest port and a major trade hub, handling the bulk of the country’s international trade. It said the route could also support two-way trade flows, including Bangladeshi exports such as garments, leather goods, fisheries products and pharmaceuticals.

Cutting transit time and costs

PAT said connecting the two ports could reduce transport time and costs from 7–15 days to 3–5 days, strengthening logistics efficiency and BIMSTEC connectivity.

‘Golden opportunity’ to expand trade links

PAT said the pairing of Ranong and Chittagong ports could act as a mechanism to drive trade more systematically across the BIMSTEC network, positioning Ranong as a gateway port linking Southeast Asia with South Asia while lowering costs and supporting competitiveness.

