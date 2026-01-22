PAT: BIMSTEC port link opens US$3.5tn market via Ranong–Chittagong route

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) says cooperation under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to link Thailand’s Ranong Port with Bangladesh’s Chittagong (Chattogram) Port is emerging as a key regional logistics strategy, aimed at expanding trade between Southeast Asia and South Asia.
PAT said BIMSTEC represents a combined market of around 1.5 billion people with a total economic value of more than US$3.5 trillion, and that the Ranong–Chittagong linkage could help connect Thai businesses to a large pool of potential buyers.
PAT said Ranong Port’s location on the Andaman coast provides a strategic route to the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal, allowing shipments to bypass the Strait of Malacca and reduce transport distance and time.
It added that it is accelerating infrastructure upgrades at Ranong, including additional cranes and handling equipment, as well as improvements to warehouses and berths, to prepare for higher cargo volumes.
PAT said the Ranong–Chittagong route would help high-potential Thai products reach Bangladesh more quickly, with key categories including agricultural goods and processed foods—such as instant noodles, fresh and processed fruit and halal products—along with auto parts, machinery and medical tourism services.
PAT noted that Chittagong (Chattogram) Port is Bangladesh’s largest port and a major trade hub, handling the bulk of the country’s international trade. It said the route could also support two-way trade flows, including Bangladeshi exports such as garments, leather goods, fisheries products and pharmaceuticals.
PAT said connecting the two ports could reduce transport time and costs from 7–15 days to 3–5 days, strengthening logistics efficiency and BIMSTEC connectivity.
PAT said the pairing of Ranong and Chittagong ports could act as a mechanism to drive trade more systematically across the BIMSTEC network, positioning Ranong as a gateway port linking Southeast Asia with South Asia while lowering costs and supporting competitiveness.