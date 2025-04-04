Thailand Hails BIMSTEC Summit Success, Six Key Agreements Secured

Thailand has celebrated the successful conclusion of the 6th BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit, where six crucial agreements were endorsed, laying the groundwork for enhanced regional cooperation and economic growth under the "Bangkok Vision 2030."

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her satisfaction with the summit's outcome, highlighting Thailand's role as host and its commitment to fostering regional collaboration.

"It is a great honour to have chaired this summit, building upon the foundations laid when Thailand hosted the inaugural meeting in 2004," she said.

The summit, held in Bangkok, focused on the theme "PRO BIMSTEC: Prosperous, Resilient, Open," aiming to address regional challenges and strengthen cooperation in areas such as disaster management and economic integration.

