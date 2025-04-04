Thailand Hails BIMSTEC Summit Success, Six Key Agreements Secured

Thailand has celebrated the successful conclusion of the 6th BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit, where six crucial agreements were endorsed, laying the groundwork for enhanced regional cooperation and economic growth under the "Bangkok Vision 2030."
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her satisfaction with the summit's outcome, highlighting Thailand's role as host and its commitment to fostering regional collaboration.
"It is a great honour to have chaired this summit, building upon the foundations laid when Thailand hosted the inaugural meeting in 2004," she said.
The summit, held in Bangkok, focused on the theme "PRO BIMSTEC: Prosperous, Resilient, Open," aiming to address regional challenges and strengthen cooperation in areas such as disaster management and economic integration.
Key outcomes included the adoption of:
Bangkok Vision 2030: A strategic blueprint for regional development, focusing on economic integration, connectivity, and human security.
The 6th BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit Declaration: Reaffirming member states' commitment to the vision.
Rules of Procedure for BIMSTEC Mechanisms: Establishing a robust operational framework.
Report of the Eminent Persons Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC: Providing strategic recommendations.
The Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation: Enhancing maritime connectivity and trade.
The Joint Statement on the Impact of the Earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand: Expressing solidarity and commitment to disaster relief.
The agreements are expected to bring tangible benefits to member states, particularly in terms of trade facilitation and disaster resilience. The maritime transport agreement, for instance, aims to reduce shipping costs and improve supply chain efficiency.
During a subsequent press briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura clarified that the summit did not address Myanmar’s internal political situation, emphasising that Myanmar’s leader was invited in accordance with BIMSTEC’s charter.
He also confirmed that the recent US tariff measures were not discussed, with the summit focusing on intra-BIMSTEC cooperation.
The US tariffs, however, are expected to have a varying impact on BIMSTEC members, with Myanmar and Sri Lanka facing the highest rates.
The Prime Minister congratulated all member states on the summit's success and expressed optimism for future collaboration under Bangladesh’s leadership.