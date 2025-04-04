Thai PM, Myanmar leader discuss cross border cooperation at BIMSTEC Summit

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar’s military government, attended a sideline meeting during the BIMSTEC Summit 2025 in Bangkok on Friday (April 4).

The two leaders of neighboring countries reportedly discussed cross-border crimes, drugs, PM2.5 air pollution, and flood prevention measures.

Paetongtarn presided over the 6th BIMSTEC Summit and related meetings at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, marking the first in-person meeting between the nations in seven years.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional bloc connecting South and Southeast Asia. Established in 1997, its member nations – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand – focus on trade, investment, connectivity, security, and cultural exchange.