Thai PM, Myanmar leader discuss cross border cooperation at BIMSTEC Summit

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar’s military government, attended a sideline meeting during the BIMSTEC Summit 2025 in Bangkok on Friday (April 4).
The two leaders of neighboring countries reportedly discussed cross-border crimes, drugs, PM2.5 air pollution, and flood prevention measures.
Paetongtarn presided over the 6th BIMSTEC Summit and related meetings at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, marking the first in-person meeting between the nations in seven years.
The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional bloc connecting South and Southeast Asia. Established in 1997, its member nations – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand – focus on trade, investment, connectivity, security, and cultural exchange.
The BIMSTEC Summit 2025 saw the participation of leaders from the seven countries:
Before the summit, Paetongtarn held a bilateral meeting with General Min Aung Hlaing, during which they discussed a broad range of cooperation, including disaster prevention efforts, both natural and man-made, as well as cross-border crimes, drugs, and illegal trafficking.
The discussion focused on joint efforts to combat call center scams and online fraud syndicates, along with facilitating the repatriation of victims of these scams. Paetongtarn highlighted that Thailand’s strict measures had significantly reduced fraudulent phone calls and messages. She also instructed security agencies to continue their efforts in tackling cybercrime effectively.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of the "Clear Sky Strategy" to enhance measures for preventing and addressing forest fires, dust, and smog. The strategy involves three countries: Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, and has seen significant success in reducing hotspots and air pollution.
The Thai and Myanmar governments agreed to collaborate to prevent flooding by accelerating the dredging and removal of obstructions in rivers and waterways between the two countries in preparation for the upcoming rainy season.
Furthermore, Thailand and Myanmar will share agricultural and livestock knowledge to improve modern agricultural practices, such as increasing corn yields, reducing environmental impact, and decreasing crop burning. The collaboration also includes promoting livestock farming of poultry, cattle, and pigs, which will help generate more income and enhance the security of farmers.