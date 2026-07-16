Can Thailand conclude the FTA deal with the EU soon?

Thailand Trade Representative Werapong Prapha said the country must undergo structural reforms to raise its standards as negotiations move into the 10th round, which will cover key issues including government procurement and intellectual property.

Despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, ASEAN banks continue to maintain their credibility. Rena Kwok, Senior Credit Analyst of Bloomberg Intelligence, said that Thai banks are facing mounting pressure from bad loans, high household debt, and sluggish income growth.

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