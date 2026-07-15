Finding the True Meaning of Fine Dining - Saharat Taengthai I Time to Talk EP.69

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2026

When we hear the words "fine dining," we often think of one thing… expensive. 💸 But what if luxury doesn’t actually mean price?

Today on Time to Talk, we’re sitting down with a chef who understands both the beauty and the brutality of the culinary world. It’s not just about the artistry on the plate, but the immense pressure behind the kitchen doors.

In a world where casual fine dining is on the rise, where modern diners crave quality without the stiffness, and where chefs are actively rethinking sustainability, we have to ask… what is the true meaning of fine dining today? 🍽️✨

So, let's talk! 

Join us for a deep dive with Saharat Taengthai, MasterChef The Professionals Thailand and Chef Owner of Vsenso.

 

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