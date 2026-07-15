ROH Chief Confirms Royal Orchid Sheraton Buy-Back Will Proceed; Targets 30-Day Resolution with Funding Ready

ROH MD Wittawat Wipakul dismisses funding fears over the 4.873-billion baht Sheraton buy-back, targeting a resolution with the trustee within 30 days.

Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand) Plc (ROH) has strongly dismissed speculation that it intends to abandon its high-profile buy-back of the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok. The company insists that capital is fully secured and predicts the transaction will be finalised within the next 30 days.

The property, a prominent five-star fixture along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, is at the centre of a multi-billion-baht transaction that recently missed its critical 14 July deadline, triggering concerns among investors and real estate investment trust (REIT) unitholders.

The friction stems from a mandatory buy-back agreement tied to the Grand Royal Orchid Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust with Buy-Back Condition (GROREIT). Under the original terms of the structure, ROH was obligated to repurchase the hotel assets for 4.873 billion baht.

When the mid-July deadline passed without a transfer of ownership, One Asset Management (ONEAM), the REIT manager, publicly stated that ROH had failed to repurchase the assets and accept their transfer at the relevant land office.

This delay has stalled GROREIT's planned exit strategy, which includes repaying trust borrowings, returning capital to unitholders, and winding down the trust.

It has also triggered a secondary dispute over whether ROH’s operating lease has expired and who possesses the administrative authority to run the hotel whilst the transaction remains in limbo.

