DBD flags 53 Huai Khwang firms as nominee risks

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has screened foreign businesses in Huai Khwang, Bangkok and found 53 companies that may fall into nominee-risk categories. The department has already sent their information to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to examine financial trails, while also asking related agencies to conduct deeper checks. It has also ordered action against a Chinese restaurant accused of refusing to accept payments in baht.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the DBD, said Huai Khwang is one of the areas where large numbers of foreigners live and operate businesses. It is also considered a high-risk area that the DBD has continuously monitored for possible legal avoidance, particularly through nominee arrangements.

The department has inspected the area several times and has consistently forwarded information to AMLO, the Royal Thai Police and the Revenue Department for action under their respective powers.

A review of overall data in Huai Khwang found 53 high-risk juristic persons operating businesses listed under the schedules of the Foreign Business Act 1999. Their registered capital ranged from 1 million baht to 4.999 billion baht.

Among nominee-risk companies in Huai Khwang where foreign shareholders hold less than 50%, the DBD also found that some company shareholders and accountants appeared on lists announced by AMLO as HR03. The department has therefore moved to strictly enforce the law.