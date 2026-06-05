DBD flags 53 Huai Khwang firms as nominee risks

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has screened foreign businesses in Huai Khwang, Bangkok and found 53 companies that may fall into nominee-risk categories. The department has already sent their information to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to examine financial trails, while also asking related agencies to conduct deeper checks. It has also ordered action against a Chinese restaurant accused of refusing to accept payments in baht.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the DBD, said Huai Khwang is one of the areas where large numbers of foreigners live and operate businesses. It is also considered a high-risk area that the DBD has continuously monitored for possible legal avoidance, particularly through nominee arrangements.
The department has inspected the area several times and has consistently forwarded information to AMLO, the Royal Thai Police and the Revenue Department for action under their respective powers.
A review of overall data in Huai Khwang found 53 high-risk juristic persons operating businesses listed under the schedules of the Foreign Business Act 1999. Their registered capital ranged from 1 million baht to 4.999 billion baht.
Among nominee-risk companies in Huai Khwang where foreign shareholders hold less than 50%, the DBD also found that some company shareholders and accountants appeared on lists announced by AMLO as HR03. The department has therefore moved to strictly enforce the law.
The DBD has already submitted corporate information to AMLO for examination of financial trails and transactions. The remaining information has been forwarded to relevant agencies for in-depth checks.
The department has also submitted information to the Royal Thai Police’s task force on illegal foreign offenders, the Revenue Department and the Metropolitan Police Bureau for further investigation under their legal authority.
“For Huai Khwang, the department has been conducting continuous inspections under the working group on suppressing illegal foreign goods and businesses. This afternoon (June 5, 2026), the department will integrate cooperation with the Immigration Bureau and the Department of Employment to inspect Huai Khwang and crack down on illegal businesses, while bringing order to the area decisively once again,” Poonpong said.
“I would like to stress that we will strictly and seriously enforce the laws under our responsibility and cooperate with all sectors to resolve the problem.”
Poonpong also addressed media reports that a restaurant had refused to accept payment in baht.
A check of corporate records found that the restaurant registered as a company in 2024 and declared business operations covering restaurants, beverage shops, cafés, coffee shops, bakeries and fast-food outlets. It has one Thai shareholder and two Chinese shareholders, with a shareholding ratio of 51% to 49%.
The DBD had previously inspected this company and summoned its directors and shareholders to explain the facts. However, the company and shareholders failed to appear and provide clarification to the department.
This is considered an offence for violating an order by the chief accounting inspector. The DBD is now in the process of issuing charges and summoning the parties to pay fines under the law.
The department has also sent the information to related agencies for deeper investigation and strict legal enforcement.