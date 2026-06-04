Chinese restaurant in Huai Khwang refuses baht, accepts yuan

A viral social media clip alleging that a Chinese restaurant in Bangkok refused Thai baht and accepted only yuan has put foreign-run businesses and payment practices in Thailand under renewed scrutiny.

The issue emerged after a Chinese TikTok user living in Thailand, identified as JaideeBing and Bao, posted a video recounting his experience at a Chinese noodle shop in the Huai Khwang area.





In the clip, he said he had finished a meal and tried to pay, only to be told that the restaurant did not have Thai QR payment facilities or a Thai bank account. The shop allegedly asked whether he had another form of payment, forcing him to use Chinese yuan.

He also claimed the bill increased by 50 baht, from 325 baht to 375 baht, after he was required to settle the payment in yuan.

The man said he was angered and confused by the incident, asking whether a shop operating in Thailand could refuse Thai currency. He said all businesses in the country should comply with Thai law and pay taxes properly.