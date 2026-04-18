Thai Government to Reform Foreign Business Act to Combat "Proxy" Investment

The Ministry of Commerce moves to close 20-year-old regulatory gaps, targeting complex shareholding structures and introducing harsher criminal penalties.



The Ministry of Commerce has launched a comprehensive review of the Foreign Business Act (FBA) B.E. 2542 (1999), marking the most significant overhaul of the legislation in over two decades.

The move aims to dismantle sophisticated "nominee" structures and close regulatory loopholes that have long allowed foreign entities to bypass ownership restrictions in protected sectors.

According to sources at the ministry, the Department of Business Development (DBD) is currently evaluating the FBA and its subordinate regulations.

The objective is to modernise the legal framework in line with international standards while safeguarding domestic interests in nine strictly prohibited occupations.

Closing the "Cross-Holding" Loophole

A primary focus of the reform is the eradication of complex cross-shareholding structures. Under current practices, officials have struggled with "circular" ownership—where Company A holds a majority stake in Company B, which in turn holds a majority in Company A.

This ambiguity makes it nearly impossible to determine an entity's legal status as a "foreign person." By clarifying these definitions, the DBD intends to prevent foreign investors from using domestic vehicles to mask their majority control, a practice that has previously hindered effective law enforcement.

