Thai Government to Reform Foreign Business Act to Combat "Proxy" Investment

The Ministry of Commerce moves to close 20-year-old regulatory gaps, targeting complex shareholding structures and introducing harsher criminal penalties.
The Ministry of Commerce has launched a comprehensive review of the Foreign Business Act (FBA) B.E. 2542 (1999), marking the most significant overhaul of the legislation in over two decades.
The move aims to dismantle sophisticated "nominee" structures and close regulatory loopholes that have long allowed foreign entities to bypass ownership restrictions in protected sectors.
According to sources at the ministry, the Department of Business Development (DBD) is currently evaluating the FBA and its subordinate regulations.
The objective is to modernise the legal framework in line with international standards while safeguarding domestic interests in nine strictly prohibited occupations.
Closing the "Cross-Holding" Loophole
A primary focus of the reform is the eradication of complex cross-shareholding structures. Under current practices, officials have struggled with "circular" ownership—where Company A holds a majority stake in Company B, which in turn holds a majority in Company A.
This ambiguity makes it nearly impossible to determine an entity's legal status as a "foreign person." By clarifying these definitions, the DBD intends to prevent foreign investors from using domestic vehicles to mask their majority control, a practice that has previously hindered effective law enforcement.
Escalating Penalties: Asset Seizure on the Table
The DBD has identified a lack of deterrence in current sentencing.
Under existing law, many foreign investors view fines as a mere "cost of doing business," often establishing new entities under different Thai nominees immediately after prosecution.
To counter this, the ministry has proposed a significant escalation in penalties, including:
Asset Seizure: Forfeiture of assets for those found guilty of using nominees to operate prohibited businesses.
Closing the "Punishment Vacuum": Specific criminal charges for operating without the required certificates, a gap that previously left officials without the necessary legal tools to prosecute.
Enhanced Transparency: Requirements for foreign entities to report changes in management and responsible persons for non-Thai registered firms.
The Protected Sectors: A Three-Tiered System
The FBA maintains a strict categorisation of businesses where foreign participation is limited:
Schedule 1 (Total Prohibition): Includes nine vital sectors such as rice farming, land trading, and the extraction of Thai herbs. These remain strictly off-limits to foreign nationals to protect the Thai way of life.
Schedule 2 (National Interest): Covers 13 sectors related to national security, culture, or the environment, such as domestic transport and mining. These require Cabinet approval.
Schedule 3 (Protected Competition): Includes 21 services where Thai businesses are deemed not yet ready to compete, such as legal and accounting services. These require a permit from the DBD director-general.
Macroeconomic Implications
The Ministry of Commerce believes that a more robust legal framework will foster a healthier investment climate.
By striking a balance between protecting domestic capital and encouraging "genuine" foreign direct investment (FDI), the reform aims to ensure that foreign capital brings tangible benefits to the Thai economy.
The anticipated benefits include high-value technology transfer, increased domestic employment, and enhanced research and development, rather than the mere exploitation of restricted markets through legal loopholes.