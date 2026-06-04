Government to discuss outdated laws with private sector, starting with seven industries

Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt said the government is preparing to hold talks with the private sector on June 10, 2026, through the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), comprising the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Bankers’ Association.

The meeting will seek private-sector recommendations on amending subordinate laws that obstruct Thailand’s development and business operations.

“We have previously discussed this with JSCCIB, which submitted proposals under the Reinvent Thailand plan. These are proposals to amend outdated subordinate laws that obstruct business operations,” Pakorn said. “We have asked the private sector to select what they want the state to amend, such as announcements, regulations, orders or ministerial regulations. For each item, they must identify the problem, what burden it creates, how they want the state to amend it, what the private sector will gain from the amendment, and whether it will benefit the public. At the June 10 discussion, we have asked the private sector to submit its homework.”

For the public hearing on amending laws that obstruct business operations under JSCCIB’s Reinvent Thailand plan, JSCCIB has initially proposed legal issues related to seven target industry groups, including agriculture, automotive, electronic communications, health, tourism, retail and the creative economy.

All of these are high-value industries and play an important role in driving the country’s economy.