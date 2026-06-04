Thailand's 1.6-Billion-Baht AI Gamble: Bold Vision or Costly Leap of Faith?

The TH-AI Passport promises to put pro-grade AI in five million Thai hands — but scrutiny over transparency, value for money, and real-world impact is mounting fast.

It is rare for a government technology project to generate controversy before a single user has logged in. Yet TH-AI Passport — Thailand's 1,621-million-baht scheme to distribute pro-grade artificial intelligence access to five million citizens — has managed precisely that.

The project is simultaneously being hailed as a national infrastructure investment and referred to anti-corruption agencies for scrutiny. The question dividing observers is straightforward: is this genuinely transformative public policy or an extraordinarily expensive way to hand out software subscriptions?

A country playing catch-up

The urgency behind the project becomes clearer when the numbers are examined. According to the report Global AI Adoption in 2025: A Widening Digital Divide, Thailand's AI usage rate stands at just 10.7 per cent of the population — well below the global average of 16.3 per cent and low enough to place the country at 89th in the world.

The company it keeps in that ranking is sobering: the report groups Thailand alongside Nicaragua and Iran as countries facing structural constraints in digital access and skills.

Within Southeast Asia, the gap is sharper still. Singapore leads the region with a 60.9 per cent AI adoption rate, ranking second globally. Vietnam sits at 23.5 per cent, Malaysia at 19.7 per cent, the Philippines at 18.3 per cent, and Indonesia at 12.7 per cent.