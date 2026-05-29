TH-AI Passport project faces scrutiny over fast approval and alleged tailored specs

Pawoot cites four ‘suspicious coincidences’ in TH-AI Passport project

Pawoot said there were four questionable coincidences surrounding the TH-AI Passport project.

First, he said the companies involved in setting the reference price also took part in the bidding process and ultimately won the contract.

Second, he said the terms of reference (TOR) appeared to contain conditions that may have amounted to tailored specifications, particularly by favouring publicity through display screens in convenience stores.

Third, he pointed to links with procurement projects under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI). He said three companies involved in setting reference prices for ministry projects were found to be part of the same group involved in the TH-AI Passport project.

Fourth, he said the consortium selected for this project was also the same group that had won a contract related to the MotoGP world motorcycle racing championship.

Digital minister insists project followed the law

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, rejected the allegations and said the project had fully complied with the law through the electronic bidding, or e-bidding, system, which he described as an open and fair competitive process.

He said the process began on July 17, 2025, with a public hearing on the draft TOR held in December. The entire process therefore took more than five months, not 34 days as alleged, he said.

Chaichanok said the project was created in response to an urgent need, as Thailand’s AI access rate stands at only 10.7%, lower than neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Vietnam.

He added that procurement through an intermediary in Thailand was designed to protect the country’s data sovereignty and prevent citizens’ data from being processed overseas.

According to the minister, the project costs an average of just 27 baht per person per month, which he said was worthwhile, transparent and open to scrutiny at every stage.