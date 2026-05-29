Thailand ranks 89th globally for AI adoption as usage trails the world average

Thailand among lower-ranked countries, reflecting structural challenges

The report also placed Thailand alongside countries facing economic and technological constraints, such as Nicaragua and Iran.

This reflects a range of limitations confronting Thailand, including access to digital technology, AI skills among the public and the practical application of AI across the real economy.

Another key issue is the “digital divide”, as nearly 90% of Thailand’s population still does not use AI or lacks access to the technology.

A major test for Thailand’s economy in the AI era

The situation could affect Thailand’s long-term competitiveness, particularly as the global economy moves into the AI economy, where artificial intelligence is becoming a new form of infrastructure for the global economic system.

Thailand has recently seen increasing investment in data centres, cloud services and AI infrastructure from both the public and private sectors. Global technology companies have also shown interest in using Thailand as a digital investment base in the region.

However, the public adoption figures suggest that infrastructure investment alone may not be enough unless Thailand can rapidly build AI skills and ensure that people can access and use the technology in practice.

Amid intensifying global competition in AI, Thailand’s 89th-place ranking is therefore not merely a statistical figure. It reflects a major national challenge: the need to upgrade the country’s digital economic capabilities so Thailand does not fall behind in the global AI race.