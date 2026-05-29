Thailand ranks 89th globally for AI adoption as usage trails the world average

Thailand is facing a major challenge in the digital economy era after data from the report “Global AI Adoption in 2025: A Widening Digital Divide” showed that the country’s AI adoption rate stands at just 10.7% of the total population.
The figure places Thailand 89th in the world in the second half of 2025, a relatively low ranking compared with several countries in the ASEAN region.
Thailand’s rate is also below the global average of 16.3%, reflecting that while AI is being discussed more widely across the country, actual public adoption remains limited.
A comparison with neighbouring countries shows that Thailand’s technology gap has become increasingly clear. Singapore recorded an AI adoption rate of 60.9%, nearly six times higher than Thailand’s, placing it second globally.
Vietnam, meanwhile, recorded an AI adoption rate of 23.5%, ranking 38th in the world. Malaysia stood at 19.7%, the Philippines at 18.3% and Indonesia at 12.7% — all higher than Thailand.
The figures suggest that several ASEAN countries are accelerating their AI-driven economies in earnest, including in education, finance, industry, digital commerce and public services.
The report also placed Thailand alongside countries facing economic and technological constraints, such as Nicaragua and Iran.
This reflects a range of limitations confronting Thailand, including access to digital technology, AI skills among the public and the practical application of AI across the real economy.
Another key issue is the “digital divide”, as nearly 90% of Thailand’s population still does not use AI or lacks access to the technology.
The situation could affect Thailand’s long-term competitiveness, particularly as the global economy moves into the AI economy, where artificial intelligence is becoming a new form of infrastructure for the global economic system.
Thailand has recently seen increasing investment in data centres, cloud services and AI infrastructure from both the public and private sectors. Global technology companies have also shown interest in using Thailand as a digital investment base in the region.
However, the public adoption figures suggest that infrastructure investment alone may not be enough unless Thailand can rapidly build AI skills and ensure that people can access and use the technology in practice.
Amid intensifying global competition in AI, Thailand’s 89th-place ranking is therefore not merely a statistical figure. It reflects a major national challenge: the need to upgrade the country’s digital economic capabilities so Thailand does not fall behind in the global AI race.