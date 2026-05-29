TH-AI Passport tender faces scrutiny over 1.6bn-baht project

A joint venture between Turnkey Communication Services Plc and Human Intelligent Co Ltd has reportedly won the tender for the 1.6-billion-baht TH-AI Passport project, even as opposition MPs continue to question the transparency of the bidding process.

The project, formally known as the programme to upgrade digital and artificial intelligence skills for Thai citizens, is being handled by the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission, which oversees the Digital Economy and Society Development Fund.

The project was put out to electronic bidding with a median price of 1,645,693,860 baht. Its goal is to give at least five million Thais aged 15 and above free access to Generative AI tools for one year.

Opposition questions 34-day bidding period

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, a party-list MP for the People’s Party, raised a parliamentary question over the project, asking why a scheme worth around 1.6 billion baht was announced and opened for bids within only 34 days.

He described the timeline as unusually fast for a project of this scale, saying similar projects normally take three to six months.



Pawoot also alleged there were signs that procurement specifications may have been tailored and called on oversight agencies, including the State Audit Office and the Anti-Money Laundering Office, to examine the tender.

He also urged authorities to delay or suspend the registration opening scheduled for June 5 until the process could be properly reviewed.

“This project is the largest in the history of the DE Fund, with a bidding budget of 1.6 billion baht,” Pawoot said. “The winning price was only 1.5% below the median price. How can these things be allowed to happen?”