Chaichanok vows crackdown on scammers, says probe not election-linked

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob on Friday addressed the Justice Ministry’s statement that the names of former MPs and parliamentary candidates had been found to be linked to scam networks and “grey capital” groups, saying the matter is now under detailed fact-checking.

Chaichanok said preliminary reports indicate there is a degree of clear evidence and financial trails, which led to information being made public. However, he said many details still need to be verified before the investigation can be expanded.

He stressed that the case is unrelated to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)’s plans to invite Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao and Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat to give statements as witnesses over the Worldcoin MOU signed in early 2024.