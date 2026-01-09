Chaichanok vows crackdown on scammers, says probe not election-linked

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob on Friday addressed the Justice Ministry’s statement that the names of former MPs and parliamentary candidates had been found to be linked to scam networks and “grey capital” groups, saying the matter is now under detailed fact-checking.
Chaichanok said preliminary reports indicate there is a degree of clear evidence and financial trails, which led to information being made public. However, he said many details still need to be verified before the investigation can be expanded.
He stressed that the case is unrelated to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)’s plans to invite Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao and Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat to give statements as witnesses over the Worldcoin MOU signed in early 2024.
Asked whether releasing information during the election campaign period could carry political implications, Chaichanok said it was not connected. As he remains part of the executive branch, he said that once checks uncover leads, authorities must proceed under the justice process and cannot delay or pause action simply because the country is in an election period.
He warned that failing to continue checks could allow suspects to evade scrutiny or conceal their conduct, creating problems for the justice process. He said pressing ahead to establish the facts is therefore necessary, and that failing to act could be viewed as neglect of duty. He added that the timing is merely coincidental with the election period.
Chaichanok said the Digital Economy and Society Ministry has already handed all key information to the DSI and is coordinating to obtain additional information from overseas, particularly involving Prime Opportunity Fund VCC in Singapore, which he described as a private fund with limited public disclosure and therefore requiring formal international requests to support further case consideration.