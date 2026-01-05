RTP alleges scammers move bases from Myanmar to Cambodia

The Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC) said its intelligence operations had detected that international online scam gangs have moved their bases from Myanmar’s border towns to Cambodia.

The ACSC said scammers have set up a new scam compound in Malai, Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia. It said the compound is about 50 kilometres from the border town of Poipet, further inland.

The ACSC said the gangs initially built a two-storey building with separate office and residential areas. The building is located near Malai Park, it added.

It said the groups were expanding the compound and had staff from several countries, including Thailand, India and Indonesia. The ACSC alleged that Chinese nationals were leading the operations, which it said were used to deceive victims around the world.