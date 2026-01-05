RTP alleges scammers move bases from Myanmar to Cambodia

The Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC) said its intelligence operations had detected that international online scam gangs have moved their bases from Myanmar’s border towns to Cambodia.
The ACSC said scammers have set up a new scam compound in Malai, Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia. It said the compound is about 50 kilometres from the border town of Poipet, further inland.
The ACSC said the gangs initially built a two-storey building with separate office and residential areas. The building is located near Malai Park, it added.
It said the groups were expanding the compound and had staff from several countries, including Thailand, India and Indonesia. The ACSC alleged that Chinese nationals were leading the operations, which it said were used to deceive victims around the world.
The ACSC said the gangs moved their bases to Cambodia after Thailand and China joined forces with Myanmar authorities to crack down on online scam operations in Shwe Kokko and KK Park.
It added that the scammers had moved deeper into Cambodia partly for safety, including to avoid any spillover from border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.
The ACSC said it would discuss measures to prevent gangs in Malai from targeting Thai people, adding that the situation was becoming more serious and complex and that the international community should consider steps to prevent any country from hosting such illegal and harmful operations.