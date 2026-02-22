Japan to keep investment pledge to the US after tariff ruling

The Japanese government is closely monitoring whether US tariff policy-related uncertainties will resurface following the US top court ruling on Friday.

Tokyo has asked Washington to ensure that the court ruling would not affect Japanese companies.

Japan will handle the situation carefully to avoid jeopardising the tariff deal with the United States, which was reached after tough negotiations.

The US court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, under which the Trump administration imposed 15 per cent reciprocal tariffs on a wide range of Japanese goods, does not grant the president the authority to impose such tariffs.