Thai Digital Minister Refuses to Halt $45M 'TH-AI Passport' Project

Digital Minister Chaichanok Chidchob defends the 1.62bn-baht AI initiative, denying procurement interference as opposition demands anti-graft scrutiny.

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society (DE) Minister, Chaichanok Chidchob, has firmly rejected calls to suspend the government’s controversial 1.62-billion-baht ($45 million) "TH-AI Passport" project, despite threats of a formal anti-corruption investigation by the opposition.

The opposition People’s Party announced plans to petition the State Audit Office (SAO) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to probe the initiative.

The opposition is demanding a full freeze on the project until allegations regarding the bidding process and potential conflicts of interest are thoroughly examined.

However, Chaichanok countered by insisting the project will push ahead without delay.

He categorically denied interfering in the drafting of the Terms of Reference (TOR) or the wider procurement process, emphasising that all operations have been entirely transparent and legally compliant.