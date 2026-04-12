Thai Cabinet approves transport relief to keep fares and prices steady

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Transport, said on April 11, 2026, following the Cabinet meeting that day, that the meeting had resolved to “approve” relief measures for transport operators and public service vehicles.

The measures were strongly pushed forward by him and the Ministry of Transport, through the Department of Land Transport, in order to ease the impact of the energy crisis, which has affected the cost of living of people on a broad scale.

Phiphat said the key objective of the measure was not only to help keep operators going, maintain liquidity and keep their vehicles in service, but also, above all, to protect the public by guaranteeing that people would “not have to pay higher fares”.

The Ministry of Transport has divided the assistance into two main groups to ensure broad coverage and maximum benefit, as follows: