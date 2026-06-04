Thailand’s EEC, skilled workforce draw global location portfolios

Global businesses are moving away from the old model of anchoring headquarters, factories or innovation centres in a single major city, as rising geopolitical, economic and climate risks force companies to rethink how they manage location strategy.

A new approach known as a “portfolio of locations” is gaining ground among global executives, allowing companies to spread risk by operating across multiple cities rather than relying too heavily on traditional economic capitals.

The shift comes as global uncertainty has risen beyond levels seen during the pandemic, making the old single-city model increasingly difficult for businesses to justify.

A recent Oliver Wyman Forum report, which ranked more than 1,500 commercial, connectivity and investment hubs worldwide, found that the range of possible business locations has expanded sharply.

Together, these cities account for around 75% of global GDP, worth about US$88 trillion, and are home to 92% of listed companies worldwide.