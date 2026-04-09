No passenger left behind: Transport Co freezes fares for Songkran

Thailand’s state-run bus operator Transport Co is preparing for a heavy Songkran travel rush by deploying extra buses, increasing daily services to more than 7,000 trips and freezing fares during the main holiday period.
Attawit Rakjamroon, president of Transport Co Ltd, said the company was ready to facilitate travel in line with Transport Ministry policy for Songkran 2026. To cope with rising demand, Transport Co has prepared more than 500 vehicles, including new buses, company-operated buses and hired buses.
It will also be supported by about 6,000 joint-service buses and another 1,200 non-scheduled buses, or supplementary vehicles registered under the “30” category, to ensure there is enough capacity and that no passengers are left behind.
For outbound travel between April 9 and 12, 2026, Transport Co expects around 160,000 to 180,000 passengers a day. That will require roughly 7,000 to 8,000 bus trips daily using both Bor Kor Sor vehicles and joint-service buses.
For the return period from April 16 to 19, passenger numbers are expected to ease to around 120,000 a day, with about 6,000 trips needed daily.
Safety is also being emphasised as part of the Songkran operation. Transport Co said all buses must be fully ready before departure, while drivers must also be physically fit to operate services.
The company has instructed both its own staff and joint-service operators not to exploit passengers. It specifically warned against ghost ticket sales, charging above the approved fare, carrying more passengers than there are seats, and abandoning passengers mid-route. The aim, it said, is to prevent complaints and ensure fair treatment for travellers.
If any operator is found to have violated the rules, Transport Co said action will be taken under its regulations and operating conditions. The company said this was necessary to prevent repeat offences and to ensure passengers continue to receive fair service, noting that both Transport Co and its partner operators rely on public trust and public use.
On the issue of fare pressure, Attawit said some joint-service operators had asked for help after fuel prices rose. He said Transport Co has been holding ongoing talks with both operators and the Department of Land Transport to find a solution that supports businesses while also easing the burden on the public and helping all sides remain viable.
Under the temporary measure, joint-service operators that agree to keep fares unchanged from April 6 to 19, 2026 will receive compensation for the gap in fares. The compensation will be funded by the Road Safety Fund.
From April 20 onwards, however, fares will be adjusted in line with a resolution by the Central Land Transport Control Board so that ticket prices better reflect higher fuel costs.