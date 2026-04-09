No passenger left behind: Transport Co freezes fares for Songkran

Thailand’s state-run bus operator Transport Co is preparing for a heavy Songkran travel rush by deploying extra buses, increasing daily services to more than 7,000 trips and freezing fares during the main holiday period.

Attawit Rakjamroon, president of Transport Co Ltd, said the company was ready to facilitate travel in line with Transport Ministry policy for Songkran 2026. To cope with rising demand, Transport Co has prepared more than 500 vehicles, including new buses, company-operated buses and hired buses.

It will also be supported by about 6,000 joint-service buses and another 1,200 non-scheduled buses, or supplementary vehicles registered under the “30” category, to ensure there is enough capacity and that no passengers are left behind.