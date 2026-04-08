Songkran 2026 travel surge: AOT expects 3.7 million passengers

Airports of Thailand (AOT) expects passenger traffic to reach around 3.7 million during the Songkran 2026 travel period, as the country prepares for one of its busiest travel seasons of the year.
The forecast covers April 10–19, 2026, with total passenger numbers projected to rise by 2.3% compared with the same period last year, based on data as of April 3.
Of the total, domestic passengers are expected to reach around 1.44 million, up 9.3%, while international passengers are projected at 2.26 million, down 2.2% due to the impact of ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Total flights are estimated at 23,070, an increase of 2.6%, including around 10,918 domestic flights, up 4.5%, and 12,152 international flights, up 0.9%.
AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong said the company is preparing to manage increased travel demand across its six main airports, Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai, with a focus on ensuring convenience, safety and service.
As part of the preparations, AOT will provide free parking at four airports, Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Hat Yai, during the Songkran period.
At Suvarnabhumi, free parking will be available at the long-term parking zone C from 00.01 on April 11 until midnight on April 15, with 24-hour shuttle bus services to the terminal.
At Don Mueang, parking will be offered at Warehouse Building 4 over the same period, also with round-the-clock shuttle buses.
At Phuket Airport, free parking will be provided at the X-Terminal area from 6pm on April 10 until 23.59 on April 15, while at Hat Yai Airport, parking will be available at the airport football field from 00.01 on April 12 until midnight on April 16.
To support passenger flow, AOT said it has coordinated closely with both public and private sector agencies to ensure smooth operations. Measures include providing sufficient baggage trolleys, enhancing passenger processing systems such as common-use self-service (CUSS) check-in kiosks, common-use bag drop (CUBD) systems and biometric identification technology.
Additional assistance services have also been prepared, including facilities for passengers requiring special assistance, shuttle bus services within airport areas and teams of Airport Ambassadors and Airport Help staff to guide travellers.
Language support has been expanded, particularly at Suvarnabhumi Airport, where interpreters in five languages, Korean, Japanese, Russian, Chinese and others such as French, Arabic and Vietnamese, will be available.
AOT is also working with immigration police to increase staffing levels and speed up passport control procedures, while coordinating with public transport operators to ensure seamless connections between airports and other transport modes.
A 24-hour Passenger Facilitation Center will be in operation to support travellers throughout the holiday period.
Security has also been tightened across all AOT airports, with stricter passenger screening measures introduced to maintain safety and build confidence among travellers.
Paweena said AOT remains committed to elevating Thailand’s airports into world-class service destinations, with ongoing improvements across all touchpoints aimed at delivering a smooth and memorable travel experience for passengers.