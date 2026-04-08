Songkran 2026 travel surge: AOT expects 3.7 million passengers

Airports of Thailand (AOT) expects passenger traffic to reach around 3.7 million during the Songkran 2026 travel period, as the country prepares for one of its busiest travel seasons of the year.

The forecast covers April 10–19, 2026, with total passenger numbers projected to rise by 2.3% compared with the same period last year, based on data as of April 3.

Of the total, domestic passengers are expected to reach around 1.44 million, up 9.3%, while international passengers are projected at 2.26 million, down 2.2% due to the impact of ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Total flights are estimated at 23,070, an increase of 2.6%, including around 10,918 domestic flights, up 4.5%, and 12,152 international flights, up 0.9%.