Thailand’s Songkran 2026 alcohol rules: hours, fines and penalties explained

Thailand’s Songkran festival in 2026 falls during the long public holiday from April 13 to 15. Many people use the break to relax, celebrate with friends, or travel home to spend time with family and loved ones.

But to ensure safety on the roads and during the festivities, alcohol remains one of the key areas requiring caution. For business operators in particular, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (No 2) BE 2568 (2025) should be properly understood, as several provisions carry serious penalties.

The key points are as follows:

Selling alcoholic beverages without a licence

This carries a fine of 5,000 baht.

Selling to people under 20 and to intoxicated persons

This is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

If a drinker goes on to cause damage to another person’s body or property

The seller may also be held jointly liable in civil proceedings.

Under the law, sellers may ask to see a national ID card and may check whether a buyer appears intoxicated. Doing so can help reduce the seller’s civil liability under the law.