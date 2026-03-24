The man behind Thailand’s first beer and a Bt100 billion empire

A natural business mind

After finishing his studies, Boonrawd briefly worked as a teacher before turning to business. He began as a clerk and translator, but a turning point came when a former employer recognised his diligence, intelligence and business instinct, and asked him a simple question: would it not be better to be his own boss?

In time, Boonrawd joined a multinational timber trading business and travelled extensively overseas. Those journeys broadened his outlook, but it was England, during the Industrial Revolution, that became a major turning point in his life.

After visiting the Belsize Motor factory, a major British car manufacturer, he became the company’s new agent in Siam and even imported a convertible to Thailand. However, the car business lasted only two to three years.

He later partnered in acquiring a sawmill and also launched a ferry business. As his ventures expanded and his reputation grew, Boonrawd came to be seen as a formidable rival in the trading world.

The birth of Siam’s first beer legend

Another defining turning point soon arrived. Through his many Western friends, Boonrawd gained access not only to business opportunities but also to valuable international networks.

During one social gathering, he met Emil Eisenhofer, a German engineer and businessman who imported a wide range of products, including beer, wine, spirits, lorries, trams and electrical appliances.

It was Eisenhofer who introduced Phraya Bhirombhakdi to German beer — a moment that would change his life and set in motion the story of Thailand’s first beer.

Before creating a Thai beer, Phraya Bhirombhakdi travelled to Europe to study brewing in depth. He visited hop farms, explored breweries and learned the techniques, science and mechanics of beer production in detail.

Building Siam’s first brewery, however, was no easy task. He had to overcome scepticism, criticism and doubts, while also dealing with a lengthy licensing process with the state.

At the same time, he faced the challenge of introducing beer to Thai consumers and persuading them to pay for a product that was still unfamiliar. Some even questioned whether beer could be produced at all in a tropical country.

Even so, he believed Siam should have its own national beer, both for the country’s pride and for economic reasons, as it would help reduce imports and prevent money from flowing overseas. That conviction drove him to press on with determination.

Singha, a Thai beer

Construction of the first brewery began in 1933 on a site along the Chao Phraya River in the Samsen area of Bangkok. King Prajadhipok visited the brewery construction site twice. Boon Rawd Brewery officially opened on July 6, 1933, with around 400 guests attending the launch.

The next day marked the start of a new chapter in Thailand’s history, as three beer brands were introduced to the market: Golden Kite, Singha and Phra Prang. Each bottle sold for 32 satang, considered fairly expensive at the time when annual per capita income stood at only 31 baht.

Phraya Bhirombhakdi never stopped improving the business. He travelled the world, tasting beers made in different countries in order to compare their quality and flavour with Thai beer.

Within just two years of entering the market, Thai consumers had increasingly embraced locally made beer, allowing domestic brands to capture 40% of the market. By 1938, Boon Rawd Brewery held more than 60% of the local beer market.

The beer business, however, continued to face challenges. One of the greatest was the Second World War, a period in which all businesses had to struggle for survival. Boon Rawd Brewery was among those that managed to endure and emerge from that difficult era.

A fourth generation leads the Bt100-billion empire

From its founder to the present generation of the Bhirombhakdi family, Boon Rawd Brewery has grown into one of Thailand’s major business empires, generating revenue at the 100-billion-baht level.

The group has also diversified far beyond alcoholic drinks into non-alcoholic beverages, food, property and other sectors. The business has now entered its fourth generation, with younger family members continuing to work closely alongside the third generation.

Today, Bhurit Bhirombhakdi serves as the key leader of Boon Rawd Brewery, while several other family members are helping steer the business towards its centenary, including Piti Bhirombhakdi, Palit Bhirombhakdi, Pavin Bhirombhakdi and Voravud Bhirombhakdi.

At the time Boonrawd lived, the world was gripped by war tensions and imperial expansion by major powers. Thailand, too, had to contend with pressure and encroachment from both France and Britain, leading to conflict.

Boonrawd, driven by strong patriotic feeling, was even known to have taken up arms and stood guard in case tensions escalated into fighting.