Information from the Ministry of Public Health, by Pattana Promphat, Minister of Public Health, stated that from monitoring the results of a two-month evaluation round (December 2568 – January 31, 2569), it was found that the average hourly rate of drink-driving during 14:00–17:00 was significantly lower than the same time period last year.
The accident-occurrence graph line remained stable and did not spike, even though it was the New Year festival period with heavy travel.
This dataset became an important piece of empirical evidence that the private sector used to confirm that the measure extending alcohol sales hours did not have the social impacts that many parties were concerned about.
On the contrary, it became a powerful economic driver, helping reduce the impact of the original law that did not align with tourists’ behaviour and current economic and social conditions.
This unlocking is considered a solution to a key bottleneck for the tourism sector, because foreign media had previously reported on civil penalties for drinking alcoholic beverages beyond the afternoon time limit in Thailand under the new Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, creating concerns and causing some tourists to decide to change their destinations to other ASEAN countries whose regulations are more flexible for the current context.
When the government unlocked this restriction, it was therefore equivalent to announcing readiness to fully welcome tourists.
It helps shops and restaurants accommodate the diverse behaviour of tourists worldwide for longer, benefiting the tourism atmosphere during the high season and supporting shop and restaurant businesses in the long term in a sustainable way.
Dr Chatchai Tuangrattanaphan, vice-chairman of the Thai Retailers Association, stated that this measure helps eliminate the three-hour “gap” that used to be an economic vacuum.
The retail sector and shops in the network have benefited greatly, especially retail outlets in tourist areas.
Over the past two months, besides helping increase overall average income by more than 5.0%, the unlocking also helped reduce conflicts between staff and tourists who often do not understand why they cannot buy alcoholic beverages in the afternoon even though the products are displayed on shelves.
Making regulations align with modern consumer behaviour will help money circulate more in the grass-roots economy.
Chanon Koetcharoen, president of the Restaurant Association, provided information consistent with operators’ figures indicating revenue has an opportunity to increase by no less than 20%.
Foreign tourists often eat lunch longer than Thais.
The unlocking allows them to order drinks such as wine or beer with meals as normal, without being pressured by having to stop sales at 2pm.
The result is that they sit longer, order more food, and helps reduce the loss of business opportunities that had been lost for many years.
If the state moves forward to make it permanent, it will definitely raise Thailand’s competitiveness compared with neighbours in ASEAN.
Kawee Sarakawee, president of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (TABBA), said the unlocking is a correction of a legal problem that has been an obstacle to tourism and the economy for more than half a century.
Originally, it came from a Revolutionary Council order in 1972 to control civil-servant discipline, but it became an obstacle to Thailand’s growth as a destination for world-class tourists.
“We clearly see the numbers that extending the sales hours did not increase accidents, because these tourists are a group that sits drinking in restaurants with lunch, not the main risk group on the roads.
If the government considers the 180-day data and finds that social impacts do not keep rising, we hope it will be announced as a permanent measure, to build confidence for investors and foreign tourists who were previously confused by Thailand’s laws.”