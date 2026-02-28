Government unlocks alcohol sales 2–5pm, pushing shop revenue up 20%

Information from the Ministry of Public Health, by Pattana Promphat, Minister of Public Health, stated that from monitoring the results of a two-month evaluation round (December 2568 – January 31, 2569), it was found that the average hourly rate of drink-driving during 14:00–17:00 was significantly lower than the same time period last year.

The accident-occurrence graph line remained stable and did not spike, even though it was the New Year festival period with heavy travel.

This dataset became an important piece of empirical evidence that the private sector used to confirm that the measure extending alcohol sales hours did not have the social impacts that many parties were concerned about.

On the contrary, it became a powerful economic driver, helping reduce the impact of the original law that did not align with tourists’ behaviour and current economic and social conditions.

This unlocking is considered a solution to a key bottleneck for the tourism sector, because foreign media had previously reported on civil penalties for drinking alcoholic beverages beyond the afternoon time limit in Thailand under the new Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, creating concerns and causing some tourists to decide to change their destinations to other ASEAN countries whose regulations are more flexible for the current context.