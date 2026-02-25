Alcohol sales laws and exceptions for Makha Bucha Day 2026

Makha Bucha Day is considered an important day in Buddhism, which this year falls on Tuesday (March 3).
According to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, 2008, it is prohibited to sell alcoholic beverages on the days and times stipulated by the Minister's announcement.
This includes the prohibition of sales on important Buddhist holidays, namely: Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asalha Bucha Day, Khao Phansa Day, and Ok Phansa Day.
Except for sales under the Announcement of the Office of the Prime Minister Re: Determination of Days Prohibiting the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages, 2025, which applies to both large and small-scale alcoholic beverage sellers, but does not include sales by manufacturers, importers, and agents of manufacturers and importers to sellers who are licensed under the law on liquor.
However, the aforementioned law provides exceptions for the premises listed below to sell alcoholic beverages:
For other places apart from those specified in the announcement, the "prohibition of alcoholic beverage sales" remains strictly in effect.
Any violation shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or a fine not exceeding THB10,000, or both, under Section 39 of the Announcement of the Office of the Prime Minister Re: Determination of Days Prohibiting the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages, 2024.
Makha Bucha means the worship on the full moon day of the Makha month, which is the 15th waxing moon day of the 3rd lunar month.
As we know, Makha Bucha Day is the day when 1,250 Buddhist monks assembled without prior appointment, and four miraculous events occurred simultaneously, known as "Chaturong Sannibat" (an assembly of four circumstances).
On this day, the Lord Buddha performed the Visuddhi Uposatha and delivered the Ovadapatimokkha, which is considered the heart of Buddhism.