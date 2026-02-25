Alcohol sales laws and exceptions for Makha Bucha Day 2026

Makha Bucha Day is considered an important day in Buddhism, which this year falls on Tuesday (March 3).

According to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, 2008, it is prohibited to sell alcoholic beverages on the days and times stipulated by the Minister's announcement.

This includes the prohibition of sales on important Buddhist holidays, namely: Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asalha Bucha Day, Khao Phansa Day, and Ok Phansa Day.

Except for sales under the Announcement of the Office of the Prime Minister Re: Determination of Days Prohibiting the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages, 2025, which applies to both large and small-scale alcoholic beverage sellers, but does not include sales by manufacturers, importers, and agents of manufacturers and importers to sellers who are licensed under the law on liquor.