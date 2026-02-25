Alcohol sales laws and exceptions for Makha Bucha Day 2026

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2026

Key information on ministerial announcements and penalties regarding alcohol distribution, alongside the spiritual significance of the 2026 Makha Bucha assembly.

  • The sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited on Makha Bucha Day, as it is one of the major Buddhist holidays specified under Thailand's Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.
  • Exceptions to the sales ban are made for specific licensed venues, including hotels, certain entertainment establishments, and passenger terminals at international airports.
  • Violating the alcohol sales ban on this day carries a penalty of up to six months in prison, a fine of up to THB 10,000, or both.

Makha Bucha Day is considered an important day in Buddhism, which this year falls on Tuesday (March 3).

According to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, 2008, it is prohibited to sell alcoholic beverages on the days and times stipulated by the Minister's announcement.

This includes the prohibition of sales on important Buddhist holidays, namely: Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asalha Bucha Day, Khao Phansa Day, and Ok Phansa Day.

Except for sales under the Announcement of the Office of the Prime Minister Re: Determination of Days Prohibiting the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages, 2025, which applies to both large and small-scale alcoholic beverage sellers, but does not include sales by manufacturers, importers, and agents of manufacturers and importers to sellers who are licensed under the law on liquor.

However, the aforementioned law provides exceptions for the premises listed below to sell alcoholic beverages:

  1. Passenger terminal buildings within airports providing international flights.
  2. Hotels under the law on hotels (with a business objective to provide temporary accommodation).
  3. Entertainment venues under the law on entertainment places (providing services for commercial benefit), such as dance halls, teahouses, massage parlours, etc.
  4. Establishments resembling entertainment venues located in tourist attraction areas, such as pubs, bars, karaoke, etc.
  5. Places used for hosting special national or international events with a large number of people participating together, but screening and necessary measures must be implemented to maintain social order, public safety, and restrict access to alcoholic beverages for children and youth.

For other places apart from those specified in the announcement, the "prohibition of alcoholic beverage sales" remains strictly in effect.

Any violation shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or a fine not exceeding THB10,000, or both, under Section 39 of the Announcement of the Office of the Prime Minister Re: Determination of Days Prohibiting the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages, 2024.

Sellers Should Know

  • Any violation shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 1 year or a fine not exceeding THB20,000, or both.
  • Do not sell to persons under 20 years of age.
  • Do not sell to persons who are so intoxicated that they cannot maintain their consciousness.

History and Significance of Makha Bucha Day 2026

Makha Bucha means the worship on the full moon day of the Makha month, which is the 15th waxing moon day of the 3rd lunar month.

As we know, Makha Bucha Day is the day when 1,250 Buddhist monks assembled without prior appointment, and four miraculous events occurred simultaneously, known as "Chaturong Sannibat" (an assembly of four circumstances).

On this day, the Lord Buddha performed the Visuddhi Uposatha and delivered the Ovadapatimokkha, which is considered the heart of Buddhism.

  1. It is the day when 1,250 monk disciples of the Lord Buddha assembled at the Veluvana Vihara in the city of Rajagaha without prior appointment.
  2. All of these monks were "Ehi-bhikkhu Upasampada," meaning they were all directly ordained by the Lord Buddha himself.
  3. Every monk who assembled on this occasion had already attained Arahantship.
  4. It is the day of the full moon "entering the Makha Nakshatra," meaning the period when the moon orbits and aligns with the Magha star on the full moon night of the 3rd lunar month.
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy