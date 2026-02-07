Ban on alcohol sales for election day from 6 PM today

The EC has also issued a regulation banning the sale of alcoholic beverages during the election period. The order states, "The sale, distribution, or serving of all types of alcohol is prohibited within electoral districts during the legally specified period." This measure aims to reduce the risks of vote-buying and the potential for chaos caused by impaired judgment.

The specific times for the ban are as follows:

Alcohol sales, distribution, or serving is prohibited within electoral districts from 6:00 PM on February 7, 2026, until 6:00 PM on February 8, 2026.

Campaigning for the House of Representatives election must stop from 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 7, 2026, until midnight on February 8, 2026.

Violations of these regulations will result in imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Additionally, campaigning for the referendum is prohibited from 6:00 PM on February 7, 2026, until 5:00 PM on February 8, 2026. Violators will face the same penalties.

The Election Commission has also highlighted 13 key legal restrictions to ensure the fairness and integrity of the election process, with a focus on preventing actions that could lead to corruption. These include:

1. Voter impersonation: No one is allowed to vote on behalf of someone else who is not eligible.

2. Ballot destruction: No one is allowed to intentionally damage or spoil ballots.

3. Non-citizens’ participation: Foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in election activities.

4. Election betting: Gambling on election results is strictly prohibited.