Ban on alcohol sales for election day from 6 PM today

The EC has also issued a regulation banning the sale of alcoholic beverages during the election period. The order states, "The sale, distribution, or serving of all types of alcohol is prohibited within electoral districts during the legally specified period." This measure aims to reduce the risks of vote-buying and the potential for chaos caused by impaired judgment.
The specific times for the ban are as follows:
The Election Commission has also highlighted 13 key legal restrictions to ensure the fairness and integrity of the election process, with a focus on preventing actions that could lead to corruption. These include:
1. Voter impersonation: No one is allowed to vote on behalf of someone else who is not eligible.
2. Ballot destruction: No one is allowed to intentionally damage or spoil ballots.
3. Non-citizens’ participation: Foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in election activities.
4. Election betting: Gambling on election results is strictly prohibited.
5. Campaigning outside allowed hours: No campaigning for the election is allowed from 6:00 PM the day before the election until the end of the election day.
6. Photographing ballots: No one is allowed to take photos or record images of completed ballots.
7. Spreading false information: False information that affects the integrity of the election is prohibited.
8. Removing ballots from polling stations: It is forbidden to remove ballots from the polling station.
9. Preventing voting rights: No one is allowed to block or hinder others from going to vote.
10. Publishing survey results: Publishing or releasing results of public opinion surveys regarding voting is prohibited within the seven days before election day until polling closes.
11. Providing transport for voters: Offering free transport to voters for the purpose of encouraging them to vote is not allowed unless a regular fare is charged.
12. Using fake ballots: Only official election ballots are allowed for voting.
13. Displaying marked ballots: It is prohibited to show a completed ballot to others.
Voters for both the House of Representatives election and the referendum can use the "Government App" to check the following:
The "Smart Vote" app, which consolidates key election and referendum information in one place, can be used to:
The app is free to download and is available for both Android and iOS systems.
Additionally, voters can use the ThaiD app, the DLT QR License app, and the Disability Card app (digital ID for persons with disabilities) for identification during the election and referendum.