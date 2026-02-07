Ban on alcohol sales for election day from 6 PM today

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 07, 2026

The Election Commission bans alcohol sales from 6 PM today until 6 PM on election day, with violations leading to fines or jail time

  • The Election Commission (EC) has announced a ban on the sale, distribution, or serving of alcoholic beverages within electoral districts. This ban is effective from 6 PM today, the day before the election (February 7, 2026), until 6 PM on election day (February 8, 2026).
  • Those who violate this regulation could face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.
  • The Election Commission has designated Sunday, February 8, 2026, as the election day for the House of Representatives, with voting hours from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM for eligible voters.

The EC has also issued a regulation banning the sale of alcoholic beverages during the election period. The order states, "The sale, distribution, or serving of all types of alcohol is prohibited within electoral districts during the legally specified period." This measure aims to reduce the risks of vote-buying and the potential for chaos caused by impaired judgment.

The specific times for the ban are as follows:

  • Alcohol sales, distribution, or serving is prohibited within electoral districts from 6:00 PM on February 7, 2026, until 6:00 PM on February 8, 2026.
  • Campaigning for the House of Representatives election must stop from 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 7, 2026, until midnight on February 8, 2026.
  • Violations of these regulations will result in imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.
  • Additionally, campaigning for the referendum is prohibited from 6:00 PM on February 7, 2026, until 5:00 PM on February 8, 2026. Violators will face the same penalties.

The Election Commission has also highlighted 13 key legal restrictions to ensure the fairness and integrity of the election process, with a focus on preventing actions that could lead to corruption. These include:

1. Voter impersonation: No one is allowed to vote on behalf of someone else who is not eligible.

2. Ballot destruction: No one is allowed to intentionally damage or spoil ballots.

3. Non-citizens’ participation: Foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in election activities.

4. Election betting: Gambling on election results is strictly prohibited.

5. Campaigning outside allowed hours: No campaigning for the election is allowed from 6:00 PM the day before the election until the end of the election day.

6. Photographing ballots: No one is allowed to take photos or record images of completed ballots.

7. Spreading false information: False information that affects the integrity of the election is prohibited.

8. Removing ballots from polling stations: It is forbidden to remove ballots from the polling station.

9. Preventing voting rights: No one is allowed to block or hinder others from going to vote.

10. Publishing survey results: Publishing or releasing results of public opinion surveys regarding voting is prohibited within the seven days before election day until polling closes.

11. Providing transport for voters: Offering free transport to voters for the purpose of encouraging them to vote is not allowed unless a regular fare is charged.

12. Using fake ballots: Only official election ballots are allowed for voting.

13. Displaying marked ballots: It is prohibited to show a completed ballot to others.

Voters for both the House of Representatives election and the referendum can use the "Government App" to check the following:

  • Use it as an electronic identification to vote in the election and referendum.
  • Check their voter registration and polling station location.
  • Report if they are unable to vote.

The "Smart Vote" app, which consolidates key election and referendum information in one place, can be used to:

  • Check polling stations and referendum locations.
  • Review information about candidates for the House of Representatives, both constituency and party list.
  • Stay updated with news on elections and the referendum.

The app is free to download and is available for both Android and iOS systems.

Additionally, voters can use the ThaiD app, the DLT QR License app, and the Disability Card app (digital ID for persons with disabilities) for identification during the election and referendum.

Ban on alcohol sales for election day from 6 PM today

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy