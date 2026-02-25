Surin arms depot explosion: Border Patrol Police chief confirms safety standards met

Safety Standards and Concerns Over Public Anxiety

Pol Lt Gen Rungroj emphasized that the Border Patrol Police's explosive storage protocols align with military tactical standards, with regular security checks performed every week and month. He acknowledged that while buildings may show signs of deterioration over time, especially considering the aging weapons and explosives, the storage practices followed safety standards.

He also urged the media to handle military tactics information with care, citing that sensitive data could be exploited by adversaries, potentially compromising national security. Inaccurate reporting and unverified information could cause unnecessary panic among the public, he warned.

Residents Share Their Experiences

Nearby, in Ban Klon Nuea, Chaniang Sub-district, approximately 300 meters from the explosion site, villagers described the terrifying impact of the blast. Suphitra Boonyuen, a 58-year-old resident, recounted hearing loud explosions followed by sounds resembling bullets breaking and seeing high flames from the blast. She explained that the shockwave caused damage to her home, including broken windows and fallen light bulbs.

Suphitra said, “It was so frightening. I’ve never seen anything like this before. I decided to drive away quickly and went to stay with relatives in the city. I never imagined my house would be so close to the explosion site. I don’t know what to do next; I’ll have to live in constant fear from now on.”

Ongoing Investigations and Repairs

After the explosion, debris from the blast was found scattered near villagers’ homes. The village head has conducted a survey of the area, gathering evidence and coordinating with the Chaniang TAO to begin preliminary repairs for the affected homes.

Governor Chamroen reassured the public that relevant agencies are working to secure the area and prevent further incidents. He emphasized that public safety remains a priority, and authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely.